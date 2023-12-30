Greta Lee is taking Hollywood by storm. Thanks to her breakout roles The Morning Show and Past Lives, which was released in June 2023, the star had a whirlwind of a year. Her acting chops are clearly phenomenal — hence the countless awards she’s up for in 2024 (the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, just to name a few). But we’d be remiss not to mention how she’s established herself as a bona fide style muse, too. With the help of renowned stylist Danielle Goldberg, Lee’s best red carpet fashion moments deserve their own shiny gold trophies.

These days, hardly a red carpet event goes by without Lee stealing the show. And if you peruse through her latest looks, you’ll notice a common thread: the actor has taken a liking to bold colors and unexpected silhouettes. For instance, at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala earlier this month, Lee blew everyone away with her fire-engine red Loewe custom gown, which boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline and billowy statement sleeves. A few weeks prior, for Variety’s Power of Women event, she rocked a risk-taking pink velvet Bottega Veneta mini dress and slouchy boot mash-up. Needless to say, Lee is having a year.

Below, brush up on Lee’s best red carpet moments thus far. Good news: With award show season drawing near, you won’t need to wait too long to see more glamorous looks from the rising fashion star.

Christopher John Rogers

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019, Lee made a bold arrival in a high-shine, midriff-baring slime green set courtesy of Christopher John Rogers.

Marc Jacobs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee’s highlighter yellow and royal blue Marc Jacobs look for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022 was equal parts playful and sleek.

Rodarte

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

The trendsetter was an early adopter of the rosette craze, having donned a dreamy flower-adorned Rodarte slip dress at The 20th Annual Asian American Awards in 2022.

Chanel

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Earlier this year, Lee descended upon Utah for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where she celebrated the Past Lives premiere wearing a brown leather trench coat from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Proenza Schouler

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the New York screening of Past Lives in May 2023, the actor donned one of her most stunning numbers to date: a form-fitting crushed metal midi dress from Proenza Schouler’s Fall/Winter 2023 line.

The Row

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A stark departure from the gold Proenza Schouler number, Lee’s all-white ensemble for the 26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October 2023 was simple yet chic. The neutral look came from The Row’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Bottega Veneta

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

The actor isn’t afraid to have fun with fashion, as illustrated by her outfit choice for Variety’s Power of Women affair in November 2023. Soft and sumptuous, Lee’s bubblegum pink velvet look from Bottega Veneta is much different from her previous red carpet moments — but in a good way. The over-the-knee black boots added edge to the playful outfit.

Loewe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

If we had to pick our all-time favorite red carpet look from Lee, this red Loewe number, which she wore to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala In December 2023, would be it. From the bright hue to the extravagant details, the whole piece is just *chef’s kiss.*

Ralph Lauren Collection

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

At this year’s ELLE Women in Hollywood event in December 2023, Lee ditched her vibrant numbers for a subdued gray gown, which featured an intriguing halter silhouette, from Ralph Lauren Collection (it’s still available to shop!).