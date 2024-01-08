High-shine sequin gowns are always on the menu for an award show’s red carpet. And while they’re definitely everywhere at the 81st Golden Globes (oh hello, Margot Robbie and Julia Garner), there’s another feminine detail swooping in and stealing their thunder — enter, bow-detailed dresses. As you may know, ladylike ribbon accents, in general, have been a fixture in designers’ Spring/Summer 2024 collections (including Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha). And now, Hollywood’s biggest celebrities are giving the emerging trend their stamp of approval, too.

Leading the pack is Amanda Seyfried, who hit the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton, rocking a black body-hugging Armani Privé gown complete with a larger-than-life metallic purple bow. Hollywood darling Elle Fanning, too, tried the flourish on for size — specifically, via a shiny vintage Pierre Balmain look. Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld put her own stamp on the sweet design detail, donning a custom Prada pink gown enlivened with a small bow on the back, which she teamed with black sheer opera gloves.

Without further ado, take in all the magnificent bow gowns gracing the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, below. And make sure to refresh this page, as we’re guessing more stars will arrive at the ceremony wearing ribbon-covered gowns (or at least, we hope so).

Amanda Seyfried

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Oozing glamour, Seyfried posed for photographers in her eye-catching gown.

Elle Fanning

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fanning stunned in a strapless cream number festooned with the romantic detail.

Kristen Wiig

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Wiig’s Giambattista Valli gown boasted two teeny-tiny bows front and center.

Hailee Steinfeld

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Steinfeld’s bow on the back of her soft pink number was a delightful surprise.