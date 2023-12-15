When it comes to celebrity friend groups, there are few as en vogue as Taylor Swift’s posse. Whenever the singer steps out with A-listers like Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and Sophie Turner, to name a few, it’s bound to be a stellar soirée full of top-notch outfits — take Swift’s recent birthday bash as proof. While her girl gang primarily meets up at various hotspots in New York, another clique across the country in Hollywood just served up comparable designer ensembles. Salma Hayek, Kristen Stewart, and Penélope Cruz are the newest celebrity besties to bless the internet with their stylish selections.

While the trio has crossed paths at the same Hollywood events from time to time, a recent Dec. 14 photo op marked a new chapter in their friendship. Hayek and Stewart teamed up to host a celebratory luncheon to honor Cruz’s new role in Ferrari, which hits theaters nationwide on Christmas Day. While mingling and enjoying the event at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, the three friends posed together, showing off their daytime designer numbers.

For starters, Cruz opted for a brown leather midi dress from Bottega Veneta complete with a cowl neckline and an asymmetric hem — a perfect choice to transition from day to night. She accessorized with a fuzzy black handbag and croc-embossed pumps. Her co-host for the occasion, Stewart, went a surprisingly springy route, as she styled a floral-embellished tank top in different shades of pink, blue, and green. Her bottoms, however, were a must-have choice for winter styling. Seeing that this year marks 10 years since the start of her brand ambassadorship with Chanel, it comes as no surprise that the Spencer actor sourced the label for her plaid tweed trousers. The guest of honor — who’s also an ambassador for the atelier — chose a more classic Chanel silhouette. Cruz wore a variety of all-white staples, including a chic tweed coat dress, which she coupled with statement tights and a pair of white heels with the label’s trademark black cap toe.

Stewart and Hayek weren’t the only attendees who pulled out all the sartorial stops to honor Cruz. Alicia Silverstone, Geena Davis, and Patricia Arquette were also on the guest list and clearly got Hayek’s memo for luxe leather looks. Silverstone snapped a photo with Stewart in a sleek black long-sleeve top and maxi leather skirt. Later, Davis, and Arquette cozied up to Maria Bello, with Davis in a grungy black leather dress, and Arquette in businesswear-inspired separates, including a blazer, a turtleneck, and a midi skirt. Bello, on the other hand, brightened up the room in a sunshine yellow peacoat, a flowy pink blouse, and a pleated navy midi skirt.

With awards season quickly approaching, Cruz, Hayek, and Stewart will likely reunite at one of the upcoming A-list events — keep an eye on the Golden Globes come Jan. 7. While we await their inevitable red carpet reunion, channel all three of their latest looks with the curated edit below.