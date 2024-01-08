For many the concept of a “statement necklace” may conjure unfortunate beaded bib situations worn with ruffly blouses and peplum skirts in 2013 (or perhaps Younger’s Diana Trout in some of her worst wardrobe moments?). But this evening, at the 81st annual Golden Globes Awards, the style saw something of a well-deserved redemption arc. Some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Dua Lipa, Reese Witherspoon, and Ali Wong, went all in on look-at-me neck adornments. Their approaches to the once-tired jewelry category definitely make a compelling case for resurrecting the look in 2024.

Look no further than Lipa, whose vintage Tiffany & Co. neckpiece elegantly wrapped around her collarbone like a very sultry snake. Then there was Witherspoon, Wong, and Keri Russell; all three ladies went for mega-watt sparkly collars. Julianne Moore, meanwhile, made a major impact by selecting a simple enough glittering chain, but with outsize proportions — the ideal accent to her fire engine red gown. Even Timothee Chalamet showed up in an attention-grabbing necklace, which in alternating shades of black and silver perfectly coordinated with his sequined onyx suit jacket and slim cut pants.

See these bejeweled décolletage moments and more ahead, where we have gathered the best — and, yes, biggest — necklaces moments of the night.

Julianne Moore

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A sleek yet impactful chain was just the extra oopmh Moore’s strapless neckline needed.

Ali Wong

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Set against an elegant white Grecian-style gown, Wong’s big and chunky necklace added interesting contrast.

Emily Blunt

Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Props to Blunt (and, of course, her stylist) for choosing a jewelry piece that plays so well into the embellished floral motif of her dress.

Dua Lipa

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Fun, playful, and still fiercely sexy — Lipa’s sunshine-colored collar contains multitudes of character.

Reese Witherspoon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The beauty of Witherspoon’s shimmering design is that it would look just as lovely with a simple white tank top.

Florence Pugh

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

Pugh went a punkier route (no surprise) with an edgy necklace made of intricately zig-zagging metal pieces.