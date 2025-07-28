Keke Palmer was the quintessential main character at The Pickup premiere. Stepping out to spotlight her new movie, the multi-hyphenate combined a vintage gown with Studio 54-worthy glam and no shortage of diamonds.

Joining Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, her co-stars in the Prime Video comedy heist, the vintage-loving 31-year-old once again turned to the archives. For the premiere at LA Regal, Palmer opted for a slinky embellished dress by Versace, with a retro one-shoulder silhouette and burnout detailing across the torso and chest.

Palmer, styled by Molly Dickson, also wore an array of bling alongside the Studio 54-worthy gunmetal grey dress including a choker with a solitaire, bangles, and spiral earrings.

On the glam front for the Sunday evening outing, makeup artist Kenya Alexis complemented Palmer’s metallic number with a shimmering smokey eye and a frosted baby pink pout. Meanwhile, hair stylist Davontae' Washington dialed it up with dance floor-ready curls pulled back high on the crown.

Getty Images

The gown is almost the exact same as one that Naomi Campbell wore to the 13th annual Night of Stars event in New York City event at The Pierre Hotel in 1996 alongside designer Donatella Versace, although the supermodel’s version featured a long sheer sleeve.

Getty Images

Since working with Dickson, whose clientele also includes Sydney Sweeney, Lana Del Rey, and Sadie Sink, Palmer has delivered no shortage of vintage fashion moments particularly Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel. This isn’t her first Versace nod either, having recently worn a gilded mini dress from the Italian luxury label, as well as an embellished orange frock when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Over the weekend, for an interview on Screen Rant ahead of The Pickup’s release next week, Palmer delivered a monochromatic moment in fire engine red; literally from head-to-toe. Complementing her chili-hued locks, the Master of Me author even teamed the look with a 00s-era John Galliano for Dior red and leopard print Saddle bag.

Just like when Palmer wore an archival Jean Paul Gaultier dress last seen on Sex and the City season 2, Carrie Bradshaw — a famous fan of the iconic Y2K handbag — would be proud.