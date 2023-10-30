With Halloween falling on a Tuesday this year, your social calendar has likely been packed since Friday evening — think multiple curated costumes for different parties every night (or perhaps every couple of hours). Of course, your favorite A-listers have been participating in plenty of spooky festivities over the last few days, too. Over the weekend, the best celebrity Halloween costumes ran the gamut from popular Britney Spears moments to cartoon-inspired couple costumes (looking at you, Biebers).

The gatherings kicked off on Oct. 27 with Rande Gerber's star-studded Casamigos soirée, where Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba both tapped into iconic Spears looks from her “Toxic” music video — Hilton chose the flight attendant outfit, while Alba went with a bedazzled bodysuit. And on Saturday evening, at Kendall Jenner’s party, Lori Harvey channeled Lara Croft from Tomb Raider in a black romper complete with holsters and combat boots. Then there was Hailey and Justin Bieber, who dressed as The Flintstones characters.

Not to mention, in between events, celebrities are sharing Hollywood-level photoshoots of their looks on Instagram; Bieber’s lingerie-clad Scary Movie recreation and Jenner’s blonde bombshell take on Marilyn Monroe are some of our favorites so far (fingers crossed for more incredible looks over the next two days!).

Scroll ahead to check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes from the weekend, and make sure to take styling notes in case you need a last-minute outfit idea.

Hailey Bieber

Leave it to Bieber to pull off a costume that’s equal parts spooky and sultry. In an IG carousel, Bieber dressed as Carmen Electra’s character from Scary Movie in a custom Victoria’s Secret set and Converse sneakers. For another scene, Bieber recreated Drew Barrymore’s look in Scream with a blonde bob and a cream cardigan.

Kendall Jenner

While Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian took on Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” look at last year’s Met Gala, for Halloween this year, the model chose a more understated approach to the Hollywood star with a voluminous blonde bob and a semi-sheer turtleneck.

Hailey & Justin Bieber

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While heading to the Vas Morgan & Michael Braun party on Oct. 28, the Biebers opted for a coordinating take on The Flinstones characters, Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm. Hailey chose a latex neon green top and a blue miniskirt, while Justin wore fuzzy bone-adorned shorts.

Kourtney Kardashian

Even though she wasn’t spotted at any get-togethers this weekend (she’s on bed rest as she awaits the birth of her son), Kardashian still delivered an incredible look from her Calabasas home, which was a recreation of her sister Kim’s baby bump-hugging Met Gala dress circa 2013.

Adele

Adele spent Halloweekend performing at her Las Vegas residency dressed as Morticia Addams. From the jet-black hair to the velvet maxi dress, everything about her ensemble was right on point.

Lori Harvey

Roger / BACKGRID

While en route to Jenner’s Halloween bash, Harvey was snapped wearing a costume inspired by Angelina Jolie’s Tomb Raider role.

Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Kravitz and Tatum arrived at Jenner’s Oct. 28 affair as Rosemary Woodhouse and her satanic baby from the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby.

Halsey

GIO / BACKGRID

The “Without Me” singer opted for a spookier take on The Little Mermaid in a sheer maxi skirt and a sea shell-esque bra.

Demi Lovato

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer went back to her Disney roots in a Snow White costume.

Rosalía

best celebrity halloween costumes 2023

Considering the “BESO” singer is collaborating with Björk on a new song this month, it’s not surprising she wore the Icelandic singer’s legendary swan dress for an event on Saturday evening.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, & Camila Mendes

NIKOTYLER / BACKGRID

Every year, the Riverdale trio pulls out all the stops for their matching costumes. This weekend, they dressed as different DC Comics characters, including Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman.

Paris Hilton

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Hilton, channeling her pal Britney, checked into the Casamigos party in a neon blue mini dress, a metallic silver handbag, and matching ankle boots. Our thought? Spears would certainly approve of this “Toxic” ensemble.

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

For her father’s Halloween party on Friday night, Gerber coordinated with Butler, transforming into Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol in all-black separates.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

The power couple kickstarted their Halloween weekend in Kill Bill-inspired costumes. MGK made his best Uma Thurman impression in a yellow matching set, while Fox dressed as the assassin in a pleated miniskirt, a navy blazer, and platform Mary Janes.

Jessica Alba

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment

The actor (right) dazzled in a semi-sheer, crystal-embellished bodysuit that looked identical to Spears’ outfit from 2003.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The model appeared to be dressed as a schoolgirl, but her pieces could’ve also been a callout to Spears’ preppy “Baby One More Time” uniform. She paired her cropped button-down with a lacy bra, a plaid miniskirt, and a teeny-tiny backpack.