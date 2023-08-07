This summer was filled with memorable concert tour style, thanks to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Even if you didn’t attend their concerts, chances are their outfits filled your social media feeds. Some notable highlights? Bey’s glitzy Renaissance World Tour catsuits and Swift’s ethereal Eras Tour dresses. In addition to these musicians, Adele, too, has made headlines for her killer performance ensembles at recent shows. And on August 5, the vocal powerhouse knocked it out of the park with a custom Stella McCartney look. Adele rocked the one-of-a-kind designer number during her "Weekends With Adele" Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace Hotel.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer’s black dress featured an off-the-shoulder, hourglass silhouette with a flashy diamond chain embellishment, which was inspired by the British label’s Fall/Winter 2023 show. According to a press release, the Stella McCartney number was created with the brand’s signature forest-friendly viscose cady fabric, made from traceable FSC-certified wood pulp.

“I feel so privileged to have designed another dress for the one and only Adele, our homegrown British talent,” Stella McCartney said in a press statement. “I think this is the most beautiful thing ever. We handcrafted the dress at my London atelier – it has the diamonds from our Winter 2023 show and she [looks so] glamorous.” From here, Adele upped the ante in her outfit with sparkly diamond hoop earrings. Her shoes were hidden underneath the floor-sweeping gown, but we’re assuming she went with dazzling heels, a go-to footwear choice for the singer.

Courtesy Of Stella McCartney

Courtesy Of Stella McCartney

This is the second custom Stella McCartney look Adele donned during her “Weekends with Adele” residency, which kicked off last November. The first came on January 28, when the Grammy-winning musician wore a black body-hugging long-sleeve dress featuring a medley of light-reflecting crystals, which were all applied by hand. Per usual, the A-lister accessorized the look with statement-making hoops, as well as bangles and rings.

If you have a swanky event on the horizon, take style inspiration from Adele by donning a sleek black crystal-adorned dress. Below, find an assortment of glamorous pieces to pick from.