Growing up in a small town in the Midwest, my overalls got a lot of mileage. And looking back, I must admit my collection was good: I owned a classic denim style, a black pair, and even a pastel pink version I reserved for picture day or a special fall outing with my three sisters (we all had matching ones, naturally). But as soon as I started high school, I ditched the silhouette and haven’t thought about them since — well, until I woke up this morning and came across Hailey Bieber’s latest evening-out look. For date night with Justin on Oct. 25, Bieber was spotted in denim overalls, and if the one-piece earned the It girl’s stamp of approval, it certainly deserves a spot in my wardrobe again.

The couple headed out for a romantic dinner at Funke, the new Beverly Hills restaurant Bieber visited last weekend for Kim Kardashian’s star-studded birthday party. Her medium-wash Dickies overalls were an unexpected date night look for Bieber; however, because of her impeccable styling, the piece looked right at home alongside her cool-girl accessories. The Rhode founder elevated her look with sleek black accents, like a structured floor-sweeping jacket, a Hermès Birkin handbag, rectangular sunglasses, and slick-back pumps.

Her husband followed closely behind in an equally cool ensemble, which included geometric slacks, an oversized leather jacket, patent leather loafers, and, of course, a backward baseball cap — a classic Justin move.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

As for what Bieber wore the first time she hit up Funke (which turned into a celebrity hotspot almost overnight, thanks to the Kardashian crew, we should add)? On Oct. 20, the model arrived to the restaurant solo in an all-brown outfit, which featured fall staples like a suede Prada blazer and leather miniskirt from Zeynep Arcay. She finished her look with of-the-moment red accents: A Saint Laurent hobo bag and Gucci kitten heels.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you also have a history with overalls, take this as your sign to pull them back out. With the right accessories, Bieber proved they can be just as chic as your favorite jeans. That said, copy her latest outfit with the styles below.