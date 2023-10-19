From the moment Kourtney Kardashian set Instagram abuzz by announcing her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in a see-through bodysuit, the reality star has consistently served up one adventurous outfit after the next (she is a Kardashian, after all). Between her summery barely-there bikinis and fuzzy bump-baring matching set, the A-lister’s pregnancy looks are about taking risks. And given Kardashian’s newfound affinity for the exposed thong look, she’s clearly not afraid to push the envelope even further with her maternity style. This month alone, she’s donned the celebrity-approved trend three times, and we have a strong feeling her most recent undie-revealing moment won’t be the last.

On Oct. 18, Kardashian shared an IG carousel, giving her 224 million followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her day-to-day life. The post included snaps of flowers from her daughter, fall decorations around her exquisite Calabasas home, the crib for her soon-to-be fourth child, and a handful of incredible outfits, such as the aforementioned exposed underwear look seen on slide seven. Thanks to her see-through orange Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Kardashian’s pregnancy-friendly bra and a low-waisted black thong were on full display. She skipped accessories altogether — because who needs them with a look like this? Then, for her makeup, Kardashian went for a dark, smokey eye, which exuded a moody, grunge-like feel (her signature aesthetic these days).

As mentioned, Kardashian has been sporting the sultry trend non-stop lately. At the beginning of the month, she wore black panties underneath a sheer floral turtleneck dress from her latest collaboration with Boohoo. And again, for another at-home photoshoot last week, Kardashian pulled out her trusty lingerie pieces, which she teamed up with a long-sleeve mesh dress from her Boohoo drop, too. We can only hope her knack for styling low-waisted thongs continues even after her due date.

Whether you’re expecting or not, consider giving the lingerie styling trick a try with the products below. And make sure to keep an eye on Kardashian’s IG page, as we’re assuming she’ll provide more risqué outfit ideas in no time.