Lindsay Lohan tipped her hat to her The Parent Trap past when she stepped out to promote Freakier Friday on Monday. Back in the US after a whirlwind visit to Mexico City for the Latin American premiere, the actor was appearing on Good Morning America alongside co-star Jamie Lee Curtis on Monday ahead of the movie’s release next week.

In a yellow and black skirt suit, the 39-year-old paid homage to one of her most beloved movies. Tipping her hat to Annie James, one of the twins she played in 1998’s The Parent Trap, Lohan opted for a tweed and tartan ensemble that the posh British tween would have been proud of. Now all grown up and a fully-fledged fashion icon in her own right, the mom-of-one’s ensemble with trophy style buttons and frayed edges was from the Balmain Resort 2026 collection.

The retro outfit also brought to mind Alicia Silverstone in the seminal teen film Clueless from 1995. But instead of Horowitz’ white knee socks, Lohan teamed her look with sunny yellow satin sandals by Jimmy Choo and sleek black shades by Oliver Peoples. Perhaps referencing another famed fictional character that will resonate with millennials everywhere, the actor wore a Blair Waldorf-esque headband to complete the outfit. Another thing Waldorf would approve of? Lohan’s mini Hermès Birkin bag.

Balmain has been a favorite of Lohan’s during this press run. At the Mexico City outing last Thursday, the mom-of-one and her stylist Andrew Mukamal also turned to Olivier Rousteing for her magenta chain halter neck gown.

Getty Images

On the show, the duo revealed a little more about the plot of the sequel. "It's a four-way switch," Curtis teased, explaining that Lohan’s character Anna Coleman is now a mom and a step mom to two feuding teenagers.

Alongside returning stars Curtis and Lohan, the film welcomes newcomers Julia Butters as Harper Coleman and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as her step daughter.

Also on Monday, Lohan stopped by LIVE with Kelly and Mark at the ABC Studios to discuss the picture. Throwing it back to The Parent Trap once more, the actor wore a printed qipao-style silk mini dress by Roberto Cavalli and diamond earrings by Jessica McCormack.

Getty Images

“A little shine, a little silk, a lot of love and some inspo from Hallie Parker,” Lohan wrote on Instagram when sharing the look alongside an image from the movie that made her an international star.

Monday evening will see the hotly-anticipated New York City premiere of Freakier Friday take place. No doubt, Mukamal has something major up his sleeve.