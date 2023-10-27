Raise your hand if you waited until the very last minute to come up with a Halloween costume — no, you’re not the only one who dropped the ball on it this year. Sure, you could check out the nearest Spirit Halloween store and browse through its picked-over selection (maybe there will be some cat ears or a red superhero cape?). But there’s another option to consider: Shop for a black dress at H&M. If you think about it, there’s a slew of routes you can go with just a simple neutral number and a few easy accents — and don’t worry, we’ll help get your creative juices flowing.

Let’s start with a classic: Audrey Hepburn. Recreate the iconic actor’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s moment with the help of a long body-hugging dress, pearl necklace, square-shaped frames, and a tiara. Another winning option? Wednesday Addams. Simply pick up a style with a Peter Pan collar, and finish with smudged eyeliner and braids. And if all else fails, there’s always a witch — just don’t blame us if you’re the fifth person at the party who walked in wearing the same thing!

Whether you’re looking for a costume for a late-night affair or to hand out candy to cute little trick-or-treaters, all you need is a black dress from H&M, and the rest is easy. So, without further ado, shop the options below.