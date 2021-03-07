The 35 Best Eyeshadow Palettes Of All Time, According To Passionate Reviewers

For all whose earliest introduction to cosmetics included a cobalt blue lid, eyeshadow was the thing that singlehandedly launched a lifelong obsession with makeup. Well, beauty trends have done a 180 since then — nay, a 360 because, guess what? The '80s lid is in again — the value of a good eyeshadow palette hasn't changed. The 35 best of all time, from veteran classics to newborn social media sensations, are all included in TZR's lineup.

Just look at Anastasia Beverly Hills' universally loved Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, which has managed to amass more than 9,000 five-star ratings on Sephora, or the $3 e.l.f. palettes that went viral on TikTok at the beginning of 2020. Eyeshadows have a way of garnering more cult followings than perhaps any other beauty product on planet Earth.

Some are perfectly pigmented, others deliciously creamy. Some are as vivid as acrylics, while others are treasured merely for their simplicity. So, whatever your eyeshadow style may be — perpetually smoky à la Kim Kardashian or loud and proud like your momma's lids used to be — there is at least one palette out there that's just right for you. Shop the best of the best ahead.

Mented Cosmetics Everynight Eyeshadow Palette $30 See On Mented Cosmetics Mented Cosmetics' new Everynight Eyeshadow Palette might not be quite cult-status worthy yet, however, it's well on its way. The palette features the perfect mixture of five shimmers and five mattes, each named after the founders' favorite cities and neighborhoods.

Haus Laboratories Glam Room Palette No.1: Fame $34 See On Haus Laboratories Haus Laboratories' Glam Room Palette No.1: Fame has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on the brand's site, and with good reason. Featured in the palette is a mix of 10 universal shades that work on every skin tone.

NARS Afterglow Palette $90 See On Sephora NARS Afterglow Palette features every warm shade you can imagine. With the mix of highly pigmented mattes and shimmers, you can go as minimal or over-the-top as your heart desires.

Beauty Bakerie Coffee & Cocoa Bronzer Palette $38 $26.60 See On Ulta For those constantly on the go, Beauty Bakerie's Coffee & Cocoa Bronzer Palette is the perfect palette to throw in your purse. With the four earth tones in the palette, you'll be able to create easy eye looks in a pinch.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette $45 See On Sephora With over 9,000 reviews on Sephora and an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, this Anastasia Beverly Hills palette is eyeshadow royalty. Probably because it's a little bit of everything: mattes, metallics, neutrals, and bright berry tones. It's a favorite among beginners and professionals alike.

Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette $48 See On Too Faced No capsule makeup collection would be complete without a neutral palette, and this one is just dying to be your trusty steed. Originally designed to enhance the brand's Born This Way Foundation, these 16 matte and shimmery shades have turned out to be an everyday go-to.

Ulta The James Charles Palette $39 See On Ulta Beauty This expansive Morphe palette is for the bold and the fearless. Nostalgic blues, neon yellow, springy lilac, avocado green, and fiery reds are all included in this massive, 39-shade collection, curated by beauty YouTuber James Charles.

Suqqu Designing Color Eyes Palette in Yuushakuyaku $55 See On Selfridges But if vivid colors aren't really your aesthetic, reach for this simple Suqqu quad instead. The Designing Color Eyes Palette range includes lots of colorways, with this slightly smoky version being the MVP.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Glambition $49.50 See On Sephora This Marc Jacobs Beauty lineup of course ended up being as iconic as its name suggests. The seven colorways range from neutral (like the nude-to-smoky Glambition range) to maximalist (pops of vivid lavender, mustard, and pinks). Sephora reviewers cite it for its rich pigments and buttery texture.

Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Clay Palette $39 See On Tarte If it's good enough for Michelle Obama's lids, then how could you possibly resist it? This clay palette, packed with warm tones in microshimmers and mattes (and used by makeup artist Carl Ray on the former FLOTUS) is an everyday essential.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Carli Bybel Palette $45 $31.50 See On Anastasia Beverly Hills In addition to its wildly famous Modern Renaissance palette — an everlasting classic — there's Anastasia Beverly Hills' Carli Bybel collection, which has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on the Anastasia Beverly Hills' website.

Urban Decay Naked3 Palette $54 See On Urban Decay To list the world's best eyeshadow palettes without mentioning Urban Decay's cult-classic Naked range would be a capital sin. At least one palette from this celebrity-backed collection sells every five seconds. The Naked3, a later edition of the now-discontinued original, is an all-time favorite.

Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes $9.02 See On Amazon Speaking of Urban Decay, Amazon reviewers have compared this top-rated drugstore palette to the $54 Naked3 time and time again. Its 12 shades are remarkably similar, and that under-$10 price tag is tough to beat.

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Sapphire $27 See On Sephora And when you tire from the run-of-the-mill neutrals, turn your attention to the vivid neons offered by Huda Beauty's Obsession range. The Sapphire colorway — nine high-pigmented mattes and metallic shimmers — is the brightest of the bunch.

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eyeshadow Palette Pillow Talk Collection $75 See On Sephora Hardly anything in the beauty world has reached the cult status of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick, except for the Pillow Talk Instant Eyeshadow Palette, a 12-shade collection of nude-pink hues.

Sephora Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette $54 $27 See On Sephora Urban Decay's Naked range is just too legendary to only make the list once. In a slight departure from the super-neutral shades it became famous for, this fiery Heat range has your smoldering ambers and shimmering siennas covered.

CoverGirl TruNaked Eyeshadow $13.99 See On CVS Another drugstore gem, CoverGirl's TruNaked palette was made for blending. It's made up of eight intensely pigmented neutrals, smokies, shimmers, and mattes, aka the perfect recipe for an experimental cat-eye.

Sephora Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VI Eyeshadow Palette - Midnight Sun $125 See On Sephora Galactic makeup has been a huge trend over the past year, and this Pat McGrath Labs creation is right on par with the spacey aesthetic. Aptly named Mothership VI (hue: Midnight Sun), these ultra-luxe coppers, violets, crimsons, and golds have hundreds of Sephora reviewers saying "all hail the mother" in unison.

Too Faced Chocolate Gold Metallic/Matte Eyeshadow Palette $49 See On Too Faced All the glittery metallics and neutral mattes you'll ever need are packaged up so conveniently into this Too Faced palette, which features an average rating of 4.8 stars out 5. Infused with actual gold and cocoa powder (to the point where it smells like a chocolate bar — *drool*), the Chocolate Gold Eyeshadow Palette is a widespread favorite.

Natasha Denona Sunrise Eyeshadow Palette $65 see on sephora Eyeshadow queen Natasha Denona outdid her own palette sorcery with this sunrise-inspired collection, a combination of earthy tones, fiery reds, pinks, and sunshiny yellows in her signature high-quality formula. It's a masterpiece in itself.

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette in 03 Nude Dip $88 see on sephora With 19 colorways to choose from, how could you not have already gotten your hands on one of Tom Ford's famous quads? Nude Dip is the one you reach for every day for a rosy tint, a swipe of frosted gold, or a standard smoky eye.

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette $49 see on sephora With more than 2,900 perfect ratings on Sephora, this springtime beauty essential is so dang peachy it's literally infused with the essence of peach so that you can smell as sweet as you'll look. Its 18 shades vary from neutrals to pops of purple and basically every shade a peach could possibly be.

Maybelline City Mini Eyeshadow Palettes $7.59 See On Target You can't beat Maybelline's universally adored City Mini palettes for under $8. They come in seven colorways, from the metallic Chill Brunch Neutrals to the fiery Hi-Rise Sunset range. Whether you want smolder, glitter, neutral, or bold color, this affordable palette has you covered.

LORAC PRO Palette Eyeshadow Kit $42 See On LORAC Of all the five-star reviews on Amazon, the LORAC PRO Palette is most commonly cited for its lasting power and effortless blendability. Reviewers say it's the perfect travel accessory and that it beats out palettes that cost twice as much.

Rimmel Magnif'eyes Eye Palette, Nude Edition $6.74 See On Rimmel A mix of mattes and shimmers in 12 totally blendable nude shades, this neutral range is a minimalist staple. It suits any skin tone and costs about the same as your lunch.

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow 5-Color Palette $56 see on bloomingdale's Use the pearl shade to lift and illuminate or the rich and shimmery chocolate hue to contour. These five staple shadows are so smooth you'd swear they were cream and not powder.