Fall is right around the corner. As the leaves start to change color and sweater weather settles in, so does a whole new mood when it comes to your beauty looks — and your nails are no exception. You can expect fall 2025’s nail trends to capture the season’s cozy yet polished vibe. From deep, rich tones, unexpected metallic accents, and fruit-inspired designs, this autumn is all about giving the classic fall aesthetic a fresh and modern upgrade.

This year, there’s a shift toward fun, expressive nail art and bold nail shapes that are super-wearable while still making a statement. Short nails are also making a strong comeback, offering a low-maintenance option, while coffin-shaped nails continue to reign for those who love a bit of drama and length. Color-wise, fall staples like burgundy, forest green, and burnt orange remain front and center, but they’re getting subtle upgrades in the form of metallic accents and gradient finishes.

Whether you’re a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, fall 2025’s nail trends have something to offer everyone. Ahead, the standout nail looks — from nail polish colors and finishes to designs and shapes — experts predict will be everywhere come September.

Animal Print

Townhouse Nail Salon

The animal print trend, from tortoiseshells to leopard spots and everything in between, will still be popular this fall. “These patterns are bold yet surprisingly wearable,” says Townhouse founder and Creative Director Juanita Huber-Millet. “We’ve seen earthy animal prints all over the runways, so it feels only natural for them to translate onto nails.” Plus, Huber-Millet adds, their rich, deep colors are perfect for the autumn season.

Muted Earth Tones

When it comes to fall nail polish colors, Evelyn Lim, chief educator at MiniLuxe’s Paintbox Studio, expects shades like terracotta and olive green to be especially popular. “Fall colors will likely lean toward muted earth tones, reflecting the season’s warm and grounded atmosphere,” she explains. You can wear these hues in a variety of ways and experiment with different finishes, Lim adds. “I’m looking forward to seeing these colors with a chrome or cat eye finish.”

Polka Dots

Townhouse Nail Salon

It’s been a polka dot nail summer — Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Kylie Jenner have all been seen with the design on their nails, and Huber-Millet predicts that it’ll continue to dominate into fall. “Polka dots have always had a playful charm, but for fall, they’re evolving into moodier, richer tones,” she says. “A perfectly placed dot feels subtle yet distinctive – a nod to retro glamour with a modern twist.” Huber-Millet also notes that the polka dot trend is super versatile: “Larger, bolder dots pop beautifully on almond or squoval nails, while micro-dots feel chic and universally flattering, including on shorter nails.”

Fruit-Inspired Designs

Time to take some inspiration from your local farmers market or grocery store. Fruits nails — think: tiny strawberry, cherry, and orange decals or 3D accents — are another summer trend that’ll be everywhere come fall. “I expect the summer fruit nail trend to evolve into early fall with apple-inspired designs that capture the harvest spirit,” says Lim.

Mixed-Metal Details

Huber-Millet says that mixed-metal accents will also be extremely popular. “I love gold and silver worn together, elevated with foil, caviar textures, or a delicate shimmer,” she says. The metallic touches will elevate any manicure without going too over-the-top. “It’s a look that feels polished and sophisticated, with just enough glamour to carry you into the holiday season,” adds Huber-Millet.

Vampy Shades

Autumn is the perfect time for a rich, bold statement shade, especially ones inspired by the moodiness of the season. Lim predicts that dark, vampy colors like black and oxblood will be a big fall trend, especially when the hues are paired with short, square nails to “capture the ‘90s grunge trend.”

Coffin Nails

Yes, nail shape is totally a matter of personal style and preference, there is one in particular that you’re more likely to see in the upcoming months. “I think medium to long coffin shapes will remain a fall favorite, especially in October with Halloween,” says Lim. Coffin nails — long, tapered nails that end with a sharp square tip — give you plenty of space for nail design. Consider them a canvas to show off different colors, textures, and accents.