When it comes to fall beauty trends, the main takeaway is that it’s all about shifting to a darker color scheme. Arguably, this palette switch is the most fun when it comes to your manicures. You will no longer see neon or pastel talons clutching onto iced coffees or cool lemonades. Instead, you’ll find moody reds or jet black manicures that match the gloomy skies and incoming foliage. Truly, nothing brings out the autumn vibes more than leaving the salon with seasonally-appropriate nails So far, chocolate brown, black cherry, and navy blue seem to be the the most popular shades of fall 2024, but what designs are trending? While summer sees lots of florals, gradients, and fruit motifs, tortoiseshell nails are currently having a moment. Whether it’s a classic take on the reptilian print or elevated through unique pattern compositions and placements, the rich brown color palette is perfectly aligned with fall’s aesthetic.

For those who aren’t sure how to add this special twist to their nails, TZR has compiled a list of 10 tortoiseshell designs to show your nail tech next time you’re at the salon. From mixing and matching styles, pops of color, and Halloween-themed sets, there’s options no matter your personal style.

Mix & Match

An easy way to spice up a basic manicure is to mix-and-match nail art styles within the same set. This nail artist opted for a French tip on the pinkie and middle finger while the rest of the nails are full-on tortoiseshell. Sticking with the same pattern also ensures that your nails won’t clash with your outfits.

French Tips

French tips will forever be a classic, but there is no harm in adding a maximalist spin to the design. For the perfect hint of sparkle, ask your nail tech to place a single rhinestone above the cuticle. It’s the most darling way to add extra oomph to your manicure.

Pop Of Color

Just because fall hues lean more somber and warm, doesn’t mean you have to get rid of all your bright colors. It’s all about discovering complementary combinations and using them to maintain the vibe of the season. Take notes from this nail artist and offset a neon red-orange with a caramel-toned tortoiseshell print.

Multimedia

If you’re debating between a few different designs, why not choose them all? This nail artist combined a tortoise print with solid chocolate brown, gold chrome detailing, a blurred floral, and a French tip. This look is sure to get you tons of double-taps and even more compliments in person.

Just A Hint

Apprehensive about incorporating nail art into your manicure? This is the style for you. A clean tortoiseshell border elevates a neutral base without overloading your nail with a complete pattern. You get the best of both worlds.

Spooky Motifs

Halloween is just around the corner, and it’s never too early to start getting inspired. Add a subtle nod to spooky season by asking your nail artist to draw wailing ghost figures on your ring fingers. You can also add an extra eerie touch by painting stars on your other nails.

Dark Cherry

Cherry nail art icons were everywhere this summer, but you don’t have to get rid of them now that it’s fall. Intermingle the sweet fruit with the reptile print for a look that feels fresh and lively, yet still seasonly appropriate.

Moody Flower Appliques

Give your cheery florals a moody makeover by going for a deep red wine color. This pairs so nicely with a dark tortoiseshell print, and you’re left with a manicure that feels vampy and fashion-forward.

Textured Matte

Playing with texture is a surefire way to enhance a simple manicure, but for those who don’t want to go 3D, start off by trying a matte finish. If you’re missing a little shine, gold dipped tips add the most fierce sheen.

The OG Print

There is nothing wrong with sticking to the original. These almond-shaped tortoiseshell nails are hyperrealistic, and will look so cool when matched with neutral-toned makeup and outfits.