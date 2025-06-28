Square nails are often associated with the ‘90s and early aughts, the era where it hit peak popularity. But the iconic nail shape is back in style, and there are a couple reasons for its return. First of all, square nails have straight edges and a flat tip, giving your manicure a fresh and modern appearance. And because the nail shape doesn't have tapered edges, it gives you more real estate to show off your preferred color or design. Plus, square-shaped nails work with a plethora of lengths, styles, and designs. They can be vivid and bold, or they can be styled to be minimalist and understated. You could opt for classic French tips like Kendall Jenner, choose to sport a striking 3D manicure like Rita Ora, or decide on a sleek pink nude like Eva Longoria. There are countless interpretations. Given their versatility, it’s no wonder so many celebrities, including the aforementioned ones, have opted for square nails, each interpreting the trend in their own way.

Thinking about joining the square nail renaissance but not sure where to start? You’ve come to the right place. See how celebrities are taking on the shape to get inspiration for your next manicure. Ahead, the best celebrity takes on the shape to inspire your next manicure.

Pink French Manicure

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Square nails make an ideal canvas for a French manicure. Demi Moore's nails feature a glossy pink base that fades into a subtle, barely-there white tip — a modern twist on the classic design.

Ombré Brown

Lizzo also went with a French manicure design for her square nails but opted for brown tips rather than the expected white. She made the design feel more fresh by taking an gradient approach to the color.

Glittering Pink

Rob Carr/Getty Images

According to Taylor Swift, there's no such thing as too much glitter — and this ethereal square pink manicure proves it.

Embellished Nails

Megan Fox adorned her extra long, square French manicure with iridescent gemstones. The extra detail adds both sparkle and another layer of dimension to her look.

Tie-Dye

Dua Lipa’s take on the square shape features a swirl of pastel colors on each nail, giving her manicure a tie-dye effect. The end result? A look that is fun, playful, and cute.

Bright Yellow

For the launch of Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balms, Jenner donned bright yellow square nails in the campaign. The bold hue is as striking as it is mood-lifting.

Blood Red

For a sleek pop of color that enhances any outfit, paint your square-shaped nails a deep, classic red with a shiny finish — just like Olivia Rodrigo.

Milky White

It’s no wonder Sofia Richie went with a milky white, square manicure for the 2025 Met Gala. The color is simple, crisp, and versatile.

Slate Gray

Instead of white, pink, or nude, try out a gray manicure, like Jennifer Lopez. The singer proves that the shade is definitely a neutral — it pairs well with any look.

Abstract Art

A square-shaped manicure is the perfect canvas for abstract nail art. Take inspiration from Kendall Jenner and try a multicolored base on each nail, then layer on a few playful splotches of color.