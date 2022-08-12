Although fall is just a month away, we are still in the thick of summer when it comes to manicures. A quick scroll on Instagram will pull up holographic French tips, multicolored chrome sets, abstract sunny daisy nail art, and so much more — proving that summer statement manis are still going strong. With that being said, minimalist options are not off limits. Take the ever popular Hailey Bieber iridescent manicure, for example. A trend setter in every beauty category, the supermodel introduced the world to a new aesthetic: minimalist glitter nails that are both chic and playful. If glitter isn’t your jam but you still like a subtle hint of iridescence, there are plenty of variations on social media to use for inspiration. Or you could do a solo color wash on all nails in one of the summer’s top polishes to keep things simple but bright.

Regardless of your fancy, ahead, TZR editors revealed an assortment of our favorite manicures on Instagram this week. Some of them are from celebrity manicurists who, in addition to displaying their designs, will share healthy nail tips, too. Feel free to bring these to your next appointment or use them as a jumping off point to play around with different embellishments and styles at home. No matter what, you'll find your next go-to manicure look below.

Smiley Florals

“Without sounding too negative, the current news circuit is bleak and some days you might need a reminder to smile. Enter, this cheerful manicure decorated with pink and orange smiley flowers. Whether you do more of a translucent or bold base color, they are sure to brighten any day.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Mural Nails

“These abstract, colorful nails are literally wearable art in my favorite color palette! What I love best about it is you can’t really get it wrong, right? You can make your own mural of shapes, lines, squiggles, etc. and go where the wind blows you. If you stick to a cohesive color palette, it will all tie together and look intentional. Can’t beat that!” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

Sparkle Nails

“Selena Gomez recently celebrated her 30th birthday and rang in the new decade with a festive mani that was all sparkles. The clean, short nails didn’t need much, so the sheer glitter gave the perfect birthday boost. My birthday is not for a few months yet, but I may need to copy this look ASAP.” — AM

Pearly French Tips

“Just when I thought my love for the French manicure trend might be waning, I came across this look. These pearly tips are so mesmerizing and I need to learn how to recreate them immediately.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Diamond Cuffs

“The hint of sparkle on these minimalist nails absolutely slay me. TBD if I have a steady enough hand to try this at home but this manicure is so stunning I’m willing to try, fail, and try again. I predict we’ll see plenty of glitter on the NYFW runways this season given how many variations we’re seeing on Instagram lately.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Mermaid Chrome

“I’m sorry but this manicure is fulfilling all my tween mermaid fantasies and then some. The pastel chrome, the 3-D details — it all comes together for a seriously unique and stunning nail look that I want to wear for the rest of summer.” — HB

Red Hot

“I’m currently going through a big nail sticker phase, and am loving the way these pepper stickers spice up this classic red manicure. As someone who can’t do any sort of nail art on my own, I love using nail stickers to jazz up my DIY manicures.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

Gradient Orange

“This gradient orange on chrome is a pared back way to wear your favorite bright color come fall. You don’t have to settle for the standard neutral or pumpkin spice hue as the temperature drops and the leaves change color — instead, opt for your preferable poppy shade by adjusting the opacity.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

Jade Green

“Green is actually my favorite color so it’s no surprise that these jade stone nails instantly caught my eyes. The soft marble effect is so pretty while the rich color gives this set depth and dimension. I’m definitely plotting to get this set in the very near future.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Milky Waves

“Simple, milky, and minimalist — I’m obsessed with this wavy tan manicure from Chillhouse. Better yet, you can do it yourself in five minutes because they’re press-ons!” - Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG