You can make the argument that black is the single chicest color of all time. It’s deep, sophisticated, universally beloved, and confers a quiet confidence for all who wear it. That applies to hair color, makeup, fashion, and, of course, manicures. But while it might be a timeless, traditional choice, it’s the furthest possible thing from boring or predictable. As the most stylish celebrities know, black nails can be dressed up with trending designs or pared down with a simpler application method — either way, though, it makes a serious statement.

When worn on its own, especially when painted over long nails like the sort favored by Tracee Ellis Ross, an inky black manicure becomes its own elegant accessory, like a tennis bracelet or pair of classic gold hoops. On the other end of the spectrum, there are looks like Dua Lipa’s black aura nails. Those incorporate darker edges with a smokier, blended-out gray through the center. If French manicures are your thing, of course Adele, Rihanna, and Margot Robbie found innovative ways to integrate black polish and make the design feel fresh.

Just below, get inspired to try something new by exploring this collection of celebrity-approved black nail ideas.

Adele

On the whole, Adele likes to stick to a neutral nail color palette and black is one of her favorite shades. But just because she likes simpler, more versatile shades doesn’t mean there’s no room to play. This look takes a classic French manicure and splits it down the center, with one half of the tips in an inky black and the other a snowy white.

Selena Gomez

Gomez was already a star by the time she attended the 2016 Met Gala, but it was only her second time at the fundraiser — special attention to detail was critical. For the big event, she went for a glittery black take on a French manicure, with slightly less sparkle concentrated through the tips.

Keke Palmer

Everyone remembers where they were when Palmer shocked and delighted fans by revealing her pregnancy while hosting a particularly hilarious episode of Saturday Night Live — and did so with a very trendy black chrome manicure. Dusted with pearlescent powder, they caught the stage lights and called even more attention to her baby bump.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross proved the power of a simple yet sophisticated look when she paired a glossy black polish with long, almond-shaped nails. Her signature manicure style is always an elegant choice, but it feels especially cool when shellacked with such a chic, shiny lacquer.

Jennifer Aniston

Black polish doesn’t have to be relegated to just fingers. Aniston incorporated the timeless color into her pedicure, using it to break up a cream-and-beige outfit on a press tour with Adam Sandler. It’s the perfect pop of color with her strappy, camel-colored sandals.

Margot Robbie

If a straightforward French manicure isn’t quite creative enough, consider Robbie’s diagonal-slanted alternative. Only tiny triangles are blacked out in inky polish, and the entire nail is coated in a matte topper for an even cooler finish.

Rihanna

Michael Jaworski/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You’ve heard of French tips and you know about half-moon manicures, but leave it to Rihanna to try both styles at once. The tips and the bases of her black nails were left a simple shade of nude, which makes the darker portions of the design stand out even more.

Eva Longoria

At first glance, Longoria seems to have a chic albeit run-of-the-mill black manicure — but when has she ever missed an opportunity to have a little fun? Look closer and you’ll notice her ring fingers feature a glittery shade of gold, such a festive contrast to the black.

Dua Lipa

Aura nails are having a moment right now, and Lipa knows how to make them look even more cutting edge. Her take on the trend incorporates crisp black edges, with the centers filled in with a smoky gray.

Olivia Rodrigo

Like any young adult raised on pop-punk, Rodrigo has black nail polish worked into her regular beauty rotation. Every now and then, though, she shakes things up. Here, she added a simple but head-turning red heart to her ring fingers — a musical Easter egg, perhaps?