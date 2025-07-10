In the beauty world, Hailey Bieber is best known for her skin care brand Rhode — but her manicures deserve recognition, too. With each new look, the founder often sparks a trend, the most iconic being her glazed donut nails: the iridescent chrome manicure created by her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt. The frosted finish quickly took over TikTok — just scroll through #haileybiebernails to find countless takes on the look, whether done at home or in the salon. Recently, Bieber unveiled a fresh update to her signature manicure. While at a Rhode pop up at the Gran Folies beach club in Majorca, Spain, she debuted a new version of her glazed-donut nails, this time accented with tiny white polka dots. Also created by Ganzorigt, the long almond-shaped nails also featured subtle French tips.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has sported polka dot nails this summer. Earlier in June, while promoting the upcoming launch of Rhode’s limited-edition Lemontini Peptide Lip Tint, Bieber can be seen in campaign photos with a manicure featuring a bright yellow base and tiny polka dots. Other celebrities have also hopped on the polka-dot train. Sabrina Carptenter flaunted a bare polka dot manicure in her music video for “Manchild,” another Ganzorigt original.

Singer Dua Lipa was also recently spotted with a polka dot manicure (no pun intended). She wore a French manicure with white polka dots on black tips, with even more white spots on a few accent nails. Polka dots are popping up everywhere this season — and they just might be summer’s funnest nail trend yet.