Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are two of the most notable duos out there. From the early stages of their careers on the set of Full House to their roles in the fashion industry as influential designers behind the minimalist movement with their luxury label The Row, the Olsen Twins have no doubt become household names in Hollywood and beyond. Of course, it would be remiss to say that a large part of that isn’t because of their sartorial decisions. Over the years, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s most iconic outfits have only gotten better — and there’s no doubt there will be more to come as time goes on.

Through every era of the Olsen twins’ style evolution, Mary-Kate and Ashley have always managed to create looks that, while indicative of the trends at the time, still hold up today. And yes, that includes the ensembles from the ‘90s and early aughts. Case in point: their coordinated cardigans, slip skirts from the premiere of Anna and the King in 1999 — a look that could easily be spotted on an It girl in 2020.

As they’ve gotten older, the famous sisters have streamlined their style into what it’s become known as today: timeless pieces with thoughtful tailoring, artistic draping, and luxurious materials. Scroll down to see how the Olsen twins’ style has evolved into what it is today.

1993 Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images At the 12th Annual Video Software Dealers Convention in 1991, the young stars made an appearance in matching outfits featuring denim overall dresses, red button-down tank tops, and bandanas hair accessories.

1995 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images For their premiere of It Takes Two, the Olsens wore coordinated Chinoise skirt sets with Mary Jane shoes to complete their ensembles.

1999 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley wore coordinated ensembles for a "similar but different" look to the Anna and the King premiere in 2000. The pair sported fitted cardigans with slip skirts and strappy sandals, an outfit that's still on-trend today.

2001 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The Olsens embraced the trend of low-rise bottoms for the album release party celebrating NSYNC's "Celebrity" in 2001.

2003 L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images The Charlies Angels 2: Full Throttle premiere is where the two sisters show their love for the bohemian style. Ashley wears a tropical-inspired floral print dress, Mary-Kate dons a flowing kaftan dress.

2004 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images To receive the honor of having a star on Hollywood's iconic Walk of Fame, Mary-Kate and Ashley went for more classic ensembles. However, both ensembles carry notes of the boho style the pair loved at the time.

2005 J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2007 amfAR "Cinema Against AIDS" Gala at the Le Moulins de Mougins in France, went back to wearing bohemian-inspired ensembles with long, flowing (and in the case of Mary-Kate, tiered) dresses.

2008 Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2008 Met Gala, which was themed "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy," the pair took on sleeker ensembles featuring gowns by Diane von Furstenberg.

2012 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The Olsens received the Womenswear Designers of the Year Award at the 2012 CFDA Awards for their label, The Row. Both sisters wore a sleek dress with classic handbags to the ceremony.

2014 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2014, Met Gala honored designed Charles James, who was known for his ballgowns. The Olsens paid homage to the designer with vintage gowns from Chanel and Gianfranco Ferré.

2015 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2015, the Olsen Twins attended the event, titled "China: Through the Looking Glass," wearing coordinated vintage Dior by John Galliano gowns.

Met Gala 2016 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For their appearance at the 2016 Met Gala, which had the theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology," the designer duo stayed true to their personal style in sleek, neutral-hued floor-length dresses.

2015 Andrew H. Walker/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards — where the Olsens received another award for Womenswear Designers of the Year — the sisters each wore black silk ensembles, accessorizing with white diamond jewelry.

2017 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Olsens attended the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in outfits featuring qualities they maintain in their designs: timeless silhouettes, crisp tailoring, and neutral tones.

2017 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2017 Met Gala, which highlighted Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo, the Olsens returned to their bohemian roots and wore lace-adorned dresses, which were accompanied by pops of color in the form of beads and fur.

2018 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen proved their penchant for classic style at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards — where they won the award for Accessories Designers of the Year — wearing structured jackets and skirts. And of course, they finished off their look with top-notch accessories.

2018 John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The sisters embraced their love for flowing dresses at the 2018 Met Gala in dresses that combined their past and present senses of style. Ashley sported a colorful metallic gown by Paco Rabanne while Mary-Kate wore a gown by the Olsens' own line, The Row.