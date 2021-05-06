Found: The $40 Dress That's Perfect For Pulling Off Summer's Romantic Trend

People are slowly starting to pack away their lived-in quarantine sweatpants, and there’s a palpable buzz in the air as ‘Shot Girl Summer’ draws closer and closer. If you’re starting to build out your wardrobe for the upcoming opportunities to be a person who actually gets dressed and goes places again, the Lemlem x H&M collaboration is the drop to shop. The joyful, warm-weather-approved collection is filled with breezy silhouettes, retro throwbacks, and free-flowing styles — all of which serve as nods to the liberating re-emergence fashion trends that TZR predicts to define Summer 2021. Plus, with all pieces priced at under $50, the summery collection is an affordable chance to snag some Lemlem items (the brand’s garments will typically cost you about $400).

Founded by Ethiopian supermodel, actress, and maternal health advocate Liya Kebede, Lemlem is an artisan-lead, ethically sourced brand that showcases hand-woven and African-made goods. The brand’s collaboration with the Scandinavian retailer honors Lemlem’s pillar of eco-consciousness. In fact, the entire collection — including the swimwear, accessories, clothing, towels (yes, there are towels!) — is made from recycled polyester, repurposed plastic and zinc, and an uber-soft naturally made fiber named Tencel Lyocell. “Given that we’re so focused on textiles and the work of artisans, it was really important to me that we focus on sustainable materials,” Kebede said in an interview with InStyle. “That was the priority — make a beautiful garment that makes you dream and shows you that the outside world is almost there. We can all be together again in the sun. In color.”

(+) Courtesy of Lemlem x H&M (+) Courtesy of Lemlem x H&M INFO 1/2

Kebede said it best: the sunny collection is a celebration of the highly-anticipated Summer 2021 that’s only a few weeks away. And items like the Lyocell-Blend Kaftan Dress and Pull-On Linen Plants will inspire you to book that warm-weather vacation you’ve had pinned to your travel mood board months ago. Sticking with the resort and beach-ready theme, the Lemlem x H&M collab also offers a bevy of swimsuit options. The High-Cut Swimsuit taps into the retro, summer 2021 Baywatch swimsuit trend, and the Triangle Bikini Top, with its matching high-waisted bottoms, is the ideal set you’ll want when you make your oceanside debut this summer.

As for Kebede’s personal faves from the drop, she adores the Lemlem x H&M Slip Dress. “I’ve always wanted to make a slip dress, so this was a great opportunity to make one,” the model told InStyle. “And it’s so easy. Throw it on, and you can wear it almost anywhere for any occasion.” The supermodel even shared a few styling tips to keep in mind when you don one of the striped swimsuits and head to the closest pool. “I’m obsessed with wearing jewelry with swimsuits,” said Kebede. “I think it’s so much fun, whereas before, you’d take off all your jewelry. Now it’s like, actually, no. It’s so fun to wear all your jewelry with your swimsuit. It’s very chic.” Kebede isn’t alone in loving this glitzy-meets-beachy aesthetic — the trend has been endorsed by Bella Hadid, Lizzo, Kendall Jenner, and many other fashion It-girls who love any chance to introduce a touch of glamor into their looks.

The collection is available to shop on hm.com and in select retailers. Below you’ll also find a few standout selects you can add to your cart, but it’s best to act quickly, as H&M’s designer collabs are notorious for selling out in the blink of an eye. Additionally, H&M will donate $100,000 to support the Lemlem Foundation, a charity that empowers and supports women artisans in Africa, so it’s a collection you can shop in good faith.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.