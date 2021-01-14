Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's penchant for vintage pieces is hardly a secret. On the red carpet, they're almost always wearing something from the archives — leading their fashion fans to daydream about the insides of their closets, and where to buy their pieces. Now, there's no need to simply imagine. The Olsen twins have curated a vintage sale, selecting pieces from their own closets for you to shop, which encompass swoon-worthy names such as Chanel, Comme des Garçons, and John Galliano.

The event is taking place both online and in-store at The Row, the duo's tightly-edited luxury label. The Olsen twins enlisted the help of another vintage veteran, too: Marie Blanchet, the CEO of William Vintage in London, who contributed her own trove of treasures to the impressive sale. After years of working with vintage pieces, you can rest assured that her additions are just as covetable as the Olsen's picks.

The archival pieces are curated to perfection, with styles going as far back as 1970. There's a minimalist raincoat from Issey Miyake (1979) in an oversized fit. For those looking to add a bit of drama to their outerwear arsenal, consider picking up Pierre Cardin's "Black Release Tuck Cape."

Courtesy of The Row Courtesy of The Row Courtesy of The Row

True to the Olsen twins' signature black-on-black outfits, many of the vintage pieces offered are demure in color. Even though blacks and grays reign supreme here, there are a few vibrant surprises like Chanel's Haute Couture skirt suit, which comes in navy with contrasting red piping details. The shop also has a selection of cozier styles such as culottes from Y's by Yohji Yamamoto circa 2000 and white cotton dresses from Comme des Garçons dating back to 1992. A notable frontrunner to sell out first is John Galliano's Black Kimono dress from Spring/Summer 1995, which features drop shoulders and luxurious silk. For pricing information on each piece, you can inquire via email through the item's respective link on The Row's website.

