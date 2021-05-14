13 Ballet Flats That Feel Fresh & Exciting For Summer

Ballet flats are timeless, foolproof classics. It seems like everyone has a pair — Queen Letizia of Spain likes a structured, elevated flat while Emma Roberts prefers a slingback style. One might recall Meghan Markle’s personal affinity for the footwear from brands like Sarah Flint and Rothy’s. Just in case you wanted a pair of ballerina-inspired shoes, too, TZR rounded up the best ballet flats to shop for Summer 2021 for your convenience. All you have to do is click add to cart, then wait (approximately) three to five days until the precious cargo arrives at your doorstep.

Flat shoes were one of the biggest trends last summer, and for a good reason. The silhouette requires minimal outfit planning and goes well with everything from Bermuda shorts to a billowy maxi dress. Style your flats with a wrap midi number like Naomi Watts did for that Parisian-chic vibe or opt for a pair of leggings on the bottom for a more sporty-casual look. If you’re still committed to sweats or loungewear — worry not, as actor Sophia Lillis has recently determined, ballet flats pair surprisingly well with a set of luxe pajamas. Scroll on to find an assortment of shoes in this style that make for great additions to your warm-weather wardrobe.

Jimmy Choo Gini Flat Slingback Ballet Flats $465 A feminine take on the modern flat, this shiny shoe is perfect if you want to add an unexpected touch by way of the tapered square toe. Buy now

Khaite Ashland Leather Ballet Flats $676 These ultra soft leather flats feature an elasticated fit and a square toe. The scrunched up shape resembles that of a ballerina’s flats post-dance class. Buy now

Saint Laurent Anais Slingback Flats With Bow $610 This pointy toe, slingback style from Saint Laurent will help you easily transition back into wearing office-appropriate attire. The polished shoe looks great when paired with a skirt or trousers. Buy now

Jimmy Choo Gai Flat Ballerinas Crystal Bracelet $672 According to street style trends from Fall/Winter 2021 Milan Fashion Week, crystals and sparkles are very much in for next season and beyond. Get ahead of the game by shopping these super soft ballerinas from Jimmy Choo. Buy now

Jil Sander Black Bead-Embellished Leather Flats $780 One of the biggest shoe trends that dominated the Spring/Summer 2021 runways was the elegant ankle straps — a spot-on choice for those looking to build an everlasting wardrobe of timeless pieces. Buy now

Salvatore Ferragamo Bermuda Ballerinas $282 These glitter PVC ballerinas are at peak outfit versatility — they can be paired with any color, print, or pattern in your closet. Buy now

Thom Browne Strappy Patent Ballerina Shoes $931 Summer 2021 is all about strappy shoes — and these shiny T-bar shoes will add a glamorous touch to any outfit. Buy now

THE ATTICO Venus Satin Slingback Flats $460 Although wrap-around styles might not always be the most comfortable to wear, they sure look pretty when tied up. Rock these with a breezy resort dress to dinner. Buy now

TOD'S T Timeless Multicolor Ballet Flats $462 For a super polished flat, slip into this colorblock option from Tod’s. Buy now

Marni Shoes Bi-Color Dancer Shoe in Black/Alabaster $650 This two-tone ballerina flat racks up some brownie points for not only being practical, but also stylish thanks to the sleek shape. Buy now

Bottega Veneta Almond Cream Leather Flats $720 These supple, almond-colored flats are perfect for the minimalists out there. Wear them with matching co-ords or your favorite wide-leg pants for an ultra easy summer look. Buy now

Bally Jackie Ballet Flats $460 $322 Prepare to envelop your feet in a luxurious shoe when you slip on this two-tone flat from Swiss brand Bally. Buy now