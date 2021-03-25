(Style)
Incorporating two (or more) contrasting colors in your look was a huge trend on the 2021 runways and in the streets too. But, turning inspiration into reality isn’t always easy, especially when it comes to a styling trick that mixes pieces that might not normally go together.
To help spark some ideas, ahead, find six street style-approved color combinations to try out this spring.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Pro tip: Mixing a pastel and vivid hue into your ensemble will balance one another out. Try this theory out yourself by giving Tamu McPherson’s lilac jacket and bright yellow boots duo a spin around town.