Paco Rabanne's Rainbow Pop Collection Is Here To Welcome Brighter Days Ahead

Always one to get the party started, this Parisian heritage brand has just welcomed its latest collection to its site — and its message is right on time. Paco Rabanne's Rainbow Pop collection is everything you would expect from the brand — punchy colors, bags suspended in sequins, rich textures — and so much more. Characterized by a certain joie de vivre that spellbound the world in the '70s, the Rainbow collection reconciles the dreamer and the realist — all in one chic nine-piece collection. What's more: the brand curated the pieces into three separate "looks," taking guesswork out of styling for the first time.

Let's start at the beginning: Look 1 is a three-part ensemble, mixing casual daytime with evening wear seamlessly. Its pastel-hued tie-dye tee has "realist" splayed across its chest, reminding wearers that optimism and practicality aren't mutually exclusive. With a rosy, scale-spangled handbag and skirt, the look ties together effortlessly, while also offering a clear path to wearing each one apart. The Realist tee can be styled with a pair of white knit pants, or, layer the metal mesh skirt over a bodysuit with lots of cut-outs, and finish with the glitzy clutch.

COURTESY OF PACO RABANNE COURTESY OF PACO RABANNE

Look 2 includes an iconic rainbow-striped tunic, along with a pair of ecru-hued carrot trousers and other shadowy accessories. For a handbag, this look's features a moon-shaped handle with fringe spilling downward for miles, making it the ultimate splashy addition to any ensemble. And, lastly, Look 3's two-step outfit formula is just as fun — a crepe midi-length dress gets joyously sprayed with technicolor spots, with a gigantic red heart cross its facade helping to channel everyone's inner maximalist. Paco Rabanne pairs this with a rework of the brand's signature 1969 minibag, making it the ultimate pop-vintage look.

If you (like many of us) are focused on wares that brighten your day right now, you'll want to welcome this psychedelic take on French girl style. Continue ahead to shop several pieces from the collection — and, from there, the brand has one job for you: "Wear with confidence."

