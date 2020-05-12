LOL at quarantine if it thinks it can stop fresh beauty trends from appearing this year. If anything, lockdown has brought major creativity out of people, especially since there's more time than ever to do things like perfect your hand at graphic eyeliner or master the art of dyeing hair. Just a quick scroll and you'll find most of these cool looks floating around Instagram — and several have clearly caught on as quarantine beauty trends that everyone, including celebrities and influencers, have taken a liking to.

From their homes, the trendsetters of lockdown have shared on their feeds the beauty risks they've been taking. In the process, it's been made clear that you're not going to find your typical foundation and swipe of eyeliner or low-key hairstyles during 2020. The comfort of home has led to mega experimentation, because if you don't have to go into the office tomorrow, why not try out blue hair dye? Stars, influencers, your friends — everyone, really — seems to be taking this idea and running with it. And you can — and should — too.

Ahead, see the quarantine beauty trends that are here to stay, and the products that'll let you try them yourself.

Quarantine Beauty Trend: Artistic Eyeshadow

Set aside your normal brushes and colors and take advantage of the extra time to get creative with your eye makeup. As influencers like Alyssa Coscarelli have proven, there's really no limit to what you can create, so take it easy and try some simple lines or go all out with daisy-printed lids.

Quarantine Beauty Trend: Pink Hair

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elle Fanning, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Dua Lipa, and Ricky Martin are just a few of the celebs who have taken a liking to this hair color that's popping up all over Insta. While blue, orange, and a few other tones have also been appearing, nothing has caught on quite as intensely as this hair color.

Quarantine Beauty Trend: Pink Everything

If hair wasn't enough, influencers and celebs like Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner have also incorporated pink into their makeup. Soft pink is an easy shade for mixing things up — it strays from your typical "greiges" and earthy neutrals, but isn't overwhelmingly colorful.

Quarantine Beauty Trend: Bangs and DIY Haircuts

One of the most daring trends people are taking on is cutting their own hair, and influencers like Sabina Socol and celebs like Miley Cyrus, Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid are making the chop. It makes sense, since you can't head to the salon, but it's almost guaranteed that your hairstylist doesn't recommend it. That said, if you're going to do it anyway, at least get the right tools and learn the correct technique for it.

Quarantine Beauty Trend: Space Buns

The saying goes that two is better than one, and this is especially true when it comes to buns. If you're in the mood to switch up your everyday messy top knot, follow in the footsteps of Tracee Ellis Ross and her look that's literally double the fun. Dua Lipa also shared herself rocking this fun remix of a typical bun on her feed.

Quarantine Beauty Trend: No-Makeup Makeup Look

In the era of Zoom calls and virtual happy hours, there's a constant quest for finding a look that doesn't require a lot of work (you're at home, why bother?) but makes you feels freshened up enough to be on video. The people of Instagram have spoken and the ever-popular no-makeup makeup look is reigning supreme for taking calls all day. It's just enough product to make your skin look glowy, but low-key enough that your friends will wonder how you get your skin naturally that good.

Quarantine Beauty Trend: Face Masks and Massagers

Whether it's a DIY concoction from your kitchen, a $1,900 face shield (hey, January Jones), or a spindly facial massager, it's being done and shared on Instagram — you could even say face mask and face massager selfies have become the duck lips of 2020. While it's fun to share yourself on social testing out all those masks and tools that have accumulated in your bathroom drawer, your skin is also going to love you for it.

Quarantine Beauty Trend: Monochrome Lids

Elle Fanning wore red lipstick on her lids, Tracee Ellis Ross rocked lime green eyeshadow, and influencer Claire Most flaunted yellow on her eyes. Monochrome looks are in, especially on your lids, and it's one of the easiest ways to make a statement without spending an hour on makeup.