A few weeks ago, I went to Antigua for a bachelorette party. In the midst of all the pre-trip beauty prep for the island getaway — think hair, wax, and brow appointments — I didn’t leave much time for my nails. So, I gave myself a pedicure at home, with regular nail polish, thinking that I wouldn’t have any issues with chipping. In my everyday, non-vacation life, my pedicures tend to last at least seven days, but two days into the trip, it became obvious that I had made a mistake. All it took was a quick swim in a pool and a dip in the ocean for my polish to begin to peel off my toes in sheets. My friends on the trip had opted for a gel pedicure, and at the end of four days of sun, sand, and chlorine-infused pools, their polish still looked amazing: shiny, smooth, and completely chip-free.

Since a gel pedicure costs more than a regular one, it's only natural to wonder whether the upgrade is really worth it. Well, if my story didn’t convince you, TZR has tapped a couple of experts to break down the pros and cons of gel pedicures to help you finally reach a decision.

What Is A Gel Pedicure?

A gel pedicure follows a similar service as a regular pedicure. “The service begins with standard nail prep: trimming, shaping, and cuticle care,” says Aprés Nail educator Priscilla Nguyen. Then, instead of regular polish, a gel base coat is applied and cured under a LED/UV lamp. “This is followed by layers of gel polish in your chosen color or design then cured,” adds Nguyen. “The pedicure is finished with a topcoat which is also cured.” You don’t have to worry about smudging your nails once you leave the salon — gel polish dries instantly under the curing light.

How Long Does A Gel Pedicure Last?

Depending on how fast your nails grow, Nicole Wong, lead nail designer at MiniLuxe, says your gel pedicure can last for around four weeks. But, you may be able to stretch it even longer. “I’ve seen people push it to eight weeks,” shares Nguyen.

What’s The Removal Process For A Gel Pedicure?

It’s best to let a professional take off your gel pedicure, but if you can’t get to the salon, it is possible to do it yourself. You’ll need a nail file, cotton balls, acetone, foil, and a cuticle pusher. “Start by filing the top layer of polish to break the seal and allow the acetone to penetrate,” says Nguyen. “Then, soak a cotton ball or pad in acetone, place it on each toenail, and wrap the toe in foil. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes.” Once the gel has softened, take off the foil wrap and gently use a cuticle pusher to scrape off the product. After you’ve removed the gel polish and washed up, Nguyen recommends rehydrating your nails with a cuticle serum.

What Are The Pros & Cons Of A Gel Pedicure?

One of the best things about a gel pedicure, in my opinion, is how fast it dries. “You can walk out [of the salon] immediately after your pedicure is finished without chipping your nails right away,” says Wong. Gel pedicures are also glossier and more durable than regular ones. “It rarely chips, making it ideal for long-lasting wear,” says Nguyen.

Unfortunately, there is a drawback to getting a gel pedicure — the removal process. “Unlike regular polish that can be wiped off with acetone or nail polish remover, gel requires filing and soaking in acetone, which takes more time and care,” explains Nguyen. Gel pedicures are also pricier than your standard pedi.

How Much Does A Gel Pedicure Cost?

Like most beauty treatments, the cost depends on where you live, what services you add on, and who’s doing your nails. According to Nguyen, a gel pedicure in California costs around $65. At MiniLuxe salons, a gel pedicure starts at $72, says Wong.

The Final Word

If you’re looking for a long-lasting pedicure, especially if you’re on a beach or wearing sandals all the time, a gel pedicure is definitely worth considering. They hold up way better than regular ones, without chipping or getting dull, making them ideal for pool days or busy stretches when you don’t have time to touch your nails up. And if cost is a concern, maybe save them for when you really need that extra staying power like, for example, a bachelorette trip to Antigua.