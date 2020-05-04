Instagram in the age of isolation is divided into two opposing camps: fresh-faced selfies and daring beauty experiments. You're either boycotting eyeliner and letting your curls be free or you're piling on neon-green eyeshadow à la Tracee Ellis Ross. Currently, celebrity social media is an abyss of makeup ideas, from Selena Gomez's bold lip to Ariana Grande's winged liner.

If you're anything like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Emily Ratajkowski, then you're battling quarantine boredom by burying your head in a makeup bag these days. What better to pass the time than by perfecting your smoky eye technique or mastering the newfangled art of negative space liner anyway?

"Experimenting with makeup has been keeping me entertained," Kylie Jenner captioned a recent selfie in which she's wearing fuchsia eyeshadow. A couple weeks earlier, her sister Kim hosted her own bathroom beauty tutorial because her kids — visibly pajama-clad in the background — would "not leave [her] alone."

The internet is overflowing (almost literally) with this sort of thing: Bright colors, bejeweled lips, and rainbow lids are the new virtual norm. Weeks of stay-at-home orders have resulted in people using their own faces as art canvases, so the next time you get a surge of creativity, have at these celebrity makeup ideas, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Kylie Jenner's Soft-Pink Motif Jenner has been switching from her usual glam beauty looks to a more natural aesthetic during quarantine, but this soft pink look is the perfect balance between the two. Blush In Pink Power $18 Kylie Cosmetics see on ulta beauty

Selena Gomez's Bold Pout It's hard to make a hand-washing challenge look glam, but Gomez managed to do so with a bright pink pout (from her new Rare Beauty line, perhaps?) and red nails that popped against her pastel sweatshirt. With little other makeup, it's an easy look that would work perfectly for a last-minute Zoom meeting. Lip Stick In Cerise $38 Chantecaille see on chantecaille

Ariana Grande's Winged Liner Grande is no stranger to the cat-eye; in fact, she's almost never seen without one. However, you can never have *too* much practice perfecting those tricky lines, and it seems she agrees. The singer posted this dramatic look on April 3, inspiring many a beauty lover to break out the tools and brush up on those liner application skills. Supreme Jet Black Gel Liner $12.95 Carter Beauty see on carter beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross' Neon Look No one does colorful makeup like Ross, and the actor is maintaining her status as the queen of bright, unexpected looks during quarantine. One of her best? This combination of light pink lipstick and neon green eyeshadow, which looks just as good with her loungewear as it would with a night-out ensemble. Norvina® Mini Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 $29 Anastasia Beverly Hills see on sephora

Demi Lovato's Tangerine Lips & Lids Not sure what makeup color to play with next? Take a page from Lovato and try matching it to your hoodie. Not only is it an easy way to make your sweats feel a little more elevated, but it'll surely serve as a conversation starter in your next virtual happy hour. Glow Gloss In Champagne Crème $22 BECCA Cosmetics see on becca cosmetics

Kim Kardashian's Subtle Smoky Eye Let Kardashian's glam smoky eye serve as the motivation to finally perfect your own during this time. And while you're at it, you might as well hone in on your lip-defining and contouring techniques — the beauty mogul is obviously using her own time to do so. Smokey Volume I Eyeshadow Palette $30 KKW Beauty see on ulta beauty