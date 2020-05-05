You know what your 8 a.m. video calls are really missing? A good skincare tool to shake things up, because it doesn't get anymore productive than doing your routine and talking numbers. While there's usually a distinct line between self-care and work, skincare goddess Jessica Alba's go-to beauty tool made an appearance during a live chat on Instagram recently, which blurred that line very quickly. Her nonchalant massaging while on video provided all the inspiration needed for trying your own treatment at work — plus, you have to admit your co-workers' reactions would be priceless.

Alba whipped out her funky facial massager during a May 2 Instagram Live video with esthetician and skin expert Shani Darden, showing it's literally so easy you could do it in your sleep — or video calls. While Alba didn't confirm exactly which massager she used, after a bit of *intense investigating,* it appears that it could be The Facialift Sculpting Facial Massager from Sarah Chapman. (If you can't get enough of that tool, there's a version for your body, too.)

But what does this flexible facial massager even do? According to the Sarah Chapman website, this particular tool has a variety of benefits, including reducing puffiness, draining toxins, brightening your complexion, and toning and tightening your skin, similar to a facial that's offered at the Sarah Chapman Skinesis Clinic in London.

As you might expect, this isn't Alba's first foray into beauty tools. She used a facial steamer in recent IGTV episode and also shared two unique tools she uses in her skincare routine in a video with British Vogue — the Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller and Conture's Kinetic Skin Toning System. While these aren't your average rose quartz or jade roller, Alba's complexion is so good that it might just be worth giving them a try.

If you're looking for the virtual equivalent of doing your skincare routine at work or just need a new facial tool, shop some of Alba's faves, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.