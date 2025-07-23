Christina Aguilera has never been one to shy away from a bold makeup look — and yes, that includes an eye-catching lip color. While red has long been her signature (she’s a fan of LipSense Liquid Lip Color in Blu-Red), she’s also experimented with shades ranging from deep plums to bright pinks. Most recently, the singer added another striking hue to her arsenal: black. This week, Aguilera was in London to celebrate the premiere of Burlesque: The Musical, based on the 2010 film in which she starred. As an executive producer of the stage production, she was spotted wearing the dramatic almost-black lip color while promoting the show. Initially, the lipstick reads as a true black, but a second look reveals a faint trace of deep red beneath the surface, adding a moody richness and layered intensity to the color. Aguilera’s lip was dramatic on its own, but the contrast with her icy, cool-toned blonde hair made it even more head-turning. To keep the lip the focal point of her glam, makeup artist Hector Espinal kept the rest of the look light— defined dark brown brows, a touch of shimmer on the lids, soft black lashes, and a hint of purple-tinted blush.

Aguilera paired her makeup with an olive green Versace corset dress, the same one she wore while modeling for the brand’s campaign in 2003.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Aguilera’s look proves that black lipstick isn’t just for fall and winter. If you’re thinking about wearing a bold, “seasonally inappropriate” lip color, take this as your sign to go for it.