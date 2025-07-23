(Celebrity)
Christina Aguilera Proves That Black Lipstick Isn’t Just For Fall
The singer makes the case for a bold lip year round.
Christina Aguilera has never been one to shy away from a bold makeup look — and yes, that includes an eye-catching lip color. While red has long been her signature (she’s a fan of LipSense Liquid Lip Color in Blu-Red), she’s also experimented with shades ranging from deep plums to bright pinks. Most recently, the singer added another striking hue to her arsenal: black. This week, Aguilera was in London to celebrate the premiere of Burlesque: The Musical, based on the 2010 film in which she starred. As an executive producer of the stage production, she was spotted wearing the dramatic almost-black lip color while promoting the show. Initially, the lipstick reads as a true black, but a second look reveals a faint trace of deep red beneath the surface, adding a moody richness and layered intensity to the color. Aguilera’s lip was dramatic on its own, but the contrast with her icy, cool-toned blonde hair made it even more head-turning. To keep the lip the focal point of her glam, makeup artist Hector Espinal kept the rest of the look light— defined dark brown brows, a touch of shimmer on the lids, soft black lashes, and a hint of purple-tinted blush.
Aguilera paired her makeup with an olive green Versace corset dress, the same one she wore while modeling for the brand’s campaign in 2003.
Aguilera’s look proves that black lipstick isn’t just for fall and winter. If you’re thinking about wearing a bold, “seasonally inappropriate” lip color, take this as your sign to go for it.