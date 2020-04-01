How To Trim Bangs At Home The *Right* Way — Since Yes, It's Possible

The very first question that pops up whenever beauty fans begin debating how to trim bangs at home isn't really about how — it's more of a "can you?" And according to Garnier Consulting Celebrity Stylist, Ashley Streicher, the answer is yes. "It is absolutely possible! If you trust yourself to do it, it can be done," Streicher (who you may know as the artist behind Mandy Moore's perpetually flawless hair) tells TZR over email.

Mind the wording here, though: This is about trimming the bangs you already have, not cutting new fringe into bang-less hair. "I do not recommend starting fresh and creating a bang. Leave that to the professionals," Streicher adds.

Jim Markham, CEO and founder of ColorProof Color Care Authority, explores this point further: "Under normal circumstances, I would not recommend people trim their bangs at home — your stylist will always be able to do a better job," he explains. "If possible, I would hold off on 'new' bangs until you can see your stylists. Home trims on existing bangs are a lot easier to execute as the framework is already in place."

And yes, there are tricks to properly maintaining that framework. Keep on reading to learn exactly how to trim your bangs at home, according to these two seasoned pros.

Donell Woodson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prep Your Supplies

Precision is absolutely key here, and for blunt and curly fringe alike. "I would stick to very small and very sharp scissors, like eyebrow or even cuticle scissors," says Streicher. "Do not use a shaving razor, that will fray the ends of your hair and make it very frizzy. The small scissors help so that you can only take a little bit at a time which keeps you from lopping off big chunks of hair on accident!"

Trim Your Bangs Dry

Although both Streicher and Markham suggest washing your hair first, this should be followed up by a thorough dry-styling of your bangs into their regular shape as you go. "I recommend to cut them dry and as you wear them, that way you will know exactly how they will lay," Streicher says.

Not only that, but trimming your hair while it's dry also can prevent accidental baby bangs. "Hair shrinks as it dries," adds Markham. "If you cut hair wet, you may end up going too short. By cutting hair dry, you will get a much better idea of your finished length and how the hair will fall."

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Those with curly and coily hair should follow this step too, according to Markham. "Most curly girls already know that their hair will dramatically shrink when it dries. I recommend curly girls style their hair as they normally would do — either let it dry naturally or with a diffuser prior to trimming," he continues.

Skip The Twist Trim

You know that trendy twist cut method that people always bring up when discussing DIY bang trims? Yeah, don't do that — unless you really understand how it'll work with your own hair. "I do not recommend that method, as that doesn’t work for everyone’s texture," Streicher says.

"Folding and twisting techniques can be effective, but I prefer point cutting because it gives more accuracy. With traditional point cutting, you can better predict the results," explains Markham. And don't manipulate your bang shape, either. "A trick to avoiding cutting bangs too short is to not stretch or pull the hair prior to cutting. Let hair fall naturally so you can see where it lays," he continues.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Section Like A Pro

Instead, pay special attention to sectioning your bangs from the rest of your hair, following along with the shape of your previously established fringe. "This part in trimming your bangs is very important. You want to be sure you’re not grabbing any extra hair that’s not part of your fringe, otherwise you will end up with a whole new set of bangs!" Streicher notes. "So the easiest part is to only take the short hair that has previously been your bang and pin everything else off the face."

All Set? Here's How To Trim

"You don’t want to cut the entire fringe at the same time, or it will look uneven. Work in a few thin and horizontal sections starting at the center, just below the brow bone, at the bridge of your nose. If you need to take a bit of weight out of fringe, use a point-cutting technique where you hold the shears vertically and snip upward into the ends. This will eliminate blunt lines," Markham says. "Don’t cut straight across."

And this goes for both fine and thick hair, too. "There is not much difference in the technique. However, thicker hair is more forgiving than fine hair if you make a mistake," Markham adds. (Knock on wood.)

And What About Curtain Bangs?

You actually lucked out if you opted for the trendy curtain bang style recently. "Curtain bangs are an excellent option for times like these when you aren’t able to see your stylist. The longer style allows bangs to grow out naturally and can easily be styled into a side-sweeping bang for versatility," says Markham.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"If you have curtain bangs and feel it is time for a trim, be sure to take just a little length at a time. The best curtain bangs have a few layers that are longer around the face and get shorter," he adds. "Start with where you want the shortest length to be, then drop down to the second layer, trimming upwards until both layers look blended. Continue on."

How To Take Care Of Fresh Bangs

Naturally, it doesn't hurt to give your brand-new cut a little extra TLC. "Use this time to take extra care of your hair. Do some masks, you can mask as much as you want really," says Streicher. Though you probably have one — or five — hair masks on hand already, keep scrolling to shop a mix of recommendations from both Streicher, Markham, and TZR.