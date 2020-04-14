It feels like week 1,000 of quarantine currently, and by now you're probably running low on products to try during your self-care nights. So if you're beginning round two of online shopping, consider starting with a quest for a new face mask (the skincare kind). As proven by January Jones' skincare routine videos she's been sharing during quarantine, there's truly no better time to find a new favorite. Over the past couple of weeks, the Mad Men actor has been highlighting a variety of face masks on her Instagram feed that she's been trying out while staying at home.

Right alongside bubble baths, face masks are the poster child of nights in — and now that every evening is a night in, why not test out the products your favorite celebs are using at home? Jones makes this easy, as she's no stranger to sharing her skincare products and face-masking habits, and so far, she's posted four videos featuring masks of different prices, textures, and methodologies.

In her March 25 video, Jones shared footage of herself removing a $6 Pearl Glow Peel Off Mask from LAPCOS, and in a post from March 20, she was dancing around in a $1,900 LED mask — the Pro Mask Next Generation from Déesse, to be exact.

The other two masks that have been included in her witty (and often zany) videos are a $34 box of five-minute sheet masks from LAPCOS, and what seems to be a $59 mud-based formula from GLAMGLOW (Jones didn't confirm this exact product, but did mention in the comments that she was wearing GLAMGLOW and posted another picture of her skincare products that included this mask).

While her funny videos have been extra helpful during this social-distancing period in terms of finding new products, they've been doubling as a bit of comic relief, too. Ahead, see the face masks Jones has been using to test in your own bathroom.

