For something so understated, messy buns get a lot of attention. Chalk it up to Meghan Markle's iconic version or just the fact that it seems to be the unofficial stay-at-home hairstyle of Instagram, but the low-key 'do is talked about a *lot.* I'm no more immune to its charms than anyone else, which is why, in 2020, I decided to ditch my boring go-to topknot and try to create the perfect messy bun. And, through much trial and error, I finally found a routine that gave me those perfectly undone results I've been lusting after for so long.

Actually, I found a few routines. The thing I've learned about messy buns is that there are levels to them, depending on the occasion and your mood. Want a lightning-fast look for working from home? Spray some dry shampoo through sectioned-off layers of your hair and on your roots, twist your hair into a loose bun on the back of your head, and secure it with a scrunchie. Pull out a few loose strands around your face, shape any uneven parts with bobby pins, and you've got a chic five-minute updo to replace your everyday ponytail.

But like I said — there are levels to this look, so if you want that straight-from-Pinterest, truly *messy* effect, I've found that there's a bit more work, especially when it comes to prepping your hair. So for the rest of my messy bun must-haves, keep scrolling — my 10-step routine is ahead.

How To Make A Messy Bun: Prep

How To Make A Messy Bun: Finish