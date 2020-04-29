While the jury is still out on who sent the memo that pink hair is the official color of quarantine (and spring in general), it doesn't matter. The hue — from pastel to peach — has increasingly popped up on celebrities' manes and another has just joined the ranks: Sarah Michelle Gellar. The actor dyed her hair pink and is literally embodying #roseallday.

If the memo hasn't hit your inbox (yet), it's been busy making the rounds of stars like Dua Lipa, Elle Fanning, and Lottie Moss, among others. And while each have their own reasons for turning to the color (boredom, experimentation, trying to cover pesky roots), Gellar's reason is probably the most unique. "Well because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children: quaran-color," said Gellar in an Instagram video posted April 28.

Gone were the Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor's signature blonde tresses and in was a bubblegum pink hue. Though she claimed the change was an attempt to embarrass her children, from an outside perspective, there's nothing embarrassing about it; the color looks amazing. It's not too dramatic, isn't brassy, and makes her green eyes seriously pop. Plus, even if her kids aren't fans of the pink hue, she's still got the backing of her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Gellar's semi-permanent hair change (note her addendum "until it fades out") came only a few days after the star contemplated, but decided against, cutting her hair at home. Though some celebrities have mastered the skill of sheers, like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, Gellar posted a throwback of her *short* fringe in the late '90s to remind herself to wait for a professional.

If, like Gellar, you aren't quite ready for a DIY cut, but hair dye is calling your name, below are three pink options to help you join the number one quaran-color bandwagon — before a new hue (orange, perhaps?) takes over.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.