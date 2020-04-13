Hilary Duff Dyed Her Hair Blue & Now You're Going To Want To, Too

It's official: Hair dye is the new quarantine panic buy. And among the masses who have resorted to coloring their hair at home is none other than Hilary Duff. The singer just debuted electric blue hair because, you know, why not?

She really did "take a crazy chance" this time, exchanging her signature dirty blonde hue for a daring (presumably DIY) dye job over the weekend. Fans even thought her aqua bob might have been a wig until an Instagram Story she posted hours later pretty much proved that it was, indeed, real. Temporary, maybe, but nevertheless real.

Who needs Nikki Lee when you've got a bottle of Manic Panic and unlimited time on your hands, anyway? The Nine Zero One hair sorceress who usually maintains Duff's dreamy mane commented a supportive "Yep! You did it!" with a heart-eyed emoji on her client's selfie on Sun.

The rest of the singer's fans expressed their approval by posting the lyrics to her 2015 song "Sparks," whose music video features another blue-haired Hilary Duff. This shade, however, is less of an icy blue and more of an iridescent, mermaid-esque turquoise that compliments her strawberry lipstick just perfectly, you have to admit.

It's unclear what she used (Manic Panic? Lime Crime's Unicorn Hair? A customized concoction that was delivered to her doorstep via Nikki Lee, maybe?) or how long it's supposed to last. Her natural roots most definitely made an appearance in her latest Instagram Story, indicating that it's maybe only meant to withstand a few washes. In that case, you'd better soak this rare look up.

A number of people commented on Duff's Instagram post saying they're inspired to go blue themselves (or already have!). There's no better time to try a bold new shade than now, when you're stuck at home with overgrown roots anyway. A few temporary dyes to try, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.