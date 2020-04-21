There's no doubt that face masks are a hot weekend and post-work activity, even more so now. They help boost those relaxation vibes while benefiting your skin, and frequently make for a pretty good selfie, too. But as exciting as buying a new jar is, there's something so nostalgic about making your own — not to mention the fact that it often doesn't require you to buy anything at all. So if you'd like to throw it back to those simpler, DIY skincare days (and save some cash), you'll be pleased to hear that Instagram was recently blessed with Halle Berry's DIY face mask recipe.

On April 19, Berry posted a picture of herself rocking a creamy green mask, and rē•spin, an online health and wellness community she created, reposted and came in clutch with the recipe. While it's definitely DIY-friendly, it's a bit more curated than your first foray into skincare and face masks, which may or may not have featured some kind of oatmeal concoction. These aren't a random assortment of ingredients, but rather a smartly curated list.

To whip this up yourself, you'll just need 2 tablespoons of brewed green tea, one pinch of turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice, and 1/4 cup of plain yogurt. Then, vigorously mix the ingredients together and slather it on for three minutes. According to the post, you can also add a second coat after three minutes and leave it on for another 10. Once time's up, rinse with cold water and continue with the rest of your usual skincare routine.

And yes — before you ask, these ingredients are known to *actually* do something. As New York dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe told Marie Claire in 2017, green tea has antioxidant properties that "can help protect skin and hair from environmental stressors like pollution, UV rays, and cigarette smoke." Turmeric, another component in the mask, is anti-inflammatory and can help lighten pigmentation, as Dr. Michelle Wong, Science Educator and Content Creator behind LabMuffin, told Byrdie in 2020.

Similarly, the lemon in the mask can aid in the reduction of acne scars. "Citrus products can also be used to treat hyperpigmentation of the face by aiding in exfoliation of discolored skin," Arash Akhavan, MD, FAAD, dermatologist and founder of The Dermatology and Laser Group, told Good Housekeeping in 2018. The final ingredient, yogurt, can help keep skin clear, according to an article from Elle in 2015, thanks to its bacteria, which has an anti-inflammatory effect.

Take it from Berry — there's no need to splurge on a fancy formula to get results. Just head to your pantry for a spa night worthy of the stars.