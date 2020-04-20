While some celebrities are giving bold colors a test run by dyeing their hair (hi, Hilary Duff's new aquamarine strands), others are taking a less semi-permanent — and all around easier — approach: eyeshadow. So, if you've been wanting to get playful with colors, too (because what better time than in quarantine?), look no further than Tracee Ellis Ross' lime green eyeshadow for your next inspiration. And though the hue may seem like a better fit for a lawn than your eyeshadow, Ross' Instagram post on April 16 proves otherwise.

This isn't Ross' first rodeo with a bold color (see: the 2020 NAACP Image Awards and her purple lids), but it is one of the best. Somehow — by! Herself! — Ross applied a true, lime green color across her entire lid without making it gaudy or too loud. But if bets had to be placed, the look was a success because she left the rest of her face as minimal as possible — including eyelashes. By skipping out on even a hint of mascara, Ross' green shadow takes center stage but not in a stage makeup kind of way.

Although there's no certainty as to whether the rest of Ross' face is as bare as her lashes, it all looks great; her brows are feathered, but not too filled in and her cheeks have a bronze glow while still allowing freckles to peek through. The only other hint of color aside from the green may be a subtle pink sheen on Ross' pout — which gives the look Lip Smacker Watermelon vibes, but in the best way possible.

Though Ross is responsible for applying the look, she credited makeup artist Romy Soleimani with giving her the color suggestion. Which makes sense, because Soleimani incorporates the color into editorial shoots, on runways, and even onto eyebrows.

While you might not have an expert to guide you on what hue to choose, if all it takes is a swipe of a color, achieving your next bold-eye look won't be difficult as it seemed. Below, three lime green eyeshadows akin to Ross' for your experimental quarantine days.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.