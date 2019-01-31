If you've attended a wedding and spotted a group of fashion-forward women standing together in what appears to be the same cute dress in a range of different colors and prints, it's all thanks to Reformation. The Los Angeles brand is not only loved for its eco-friendly message, but also its retro-bohemian designs that are equally good for everyday and formal events. From its feminine floral frocks to cool retro denim, Reformation pieces are part of the It-girl uniform in NYC, L.A. and everywhere in between. But, for the loyal fan relentlessly looking for other brands like Reformation that have also nailed the modern take on vintage design, there are alternatives worth shopping.

In part, you can trace Reformation’s cult following back to celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley who adored the brand from the start. But, the fact that key styles (like the Marlon pant) can sell out over night is a testament to the fact that the brand stays ahead of the trends and keeps customers coming back. But, if you are beginning to think your closet looks more like a Reformation showroom, and you want to add a bit of variety, know there are other options to shop. Below, you’ll find six alternative brands that check off all the boxes to diversify your closet.

Brands Like Reformation: AFRM

Equal parts bohemian and whimsical, AFRM is a direct-to-consumer brand and has been worn by stars like Kendall Jenner and Olivia Munn. Also LA-based, AFRM specializes in trend-forward bodysuits, flare denim, and playful, square-neck print dresses. While the brand features dainty florals like Reformation, electric red and neon green hues can be found among the mix of pieces. Each order also comes with a feel-good note, stating that the brand operates with a single goal: to give customers the tools to be their best selves, through inspiration and trend pieces. Add to that affordable prices, it’s no surprise AFRM is beloved by fashion it girls.

Brands Like Reformation: Dôen

Another California-based brand, Dôen is both feminine and vintage-inspired, with an earthy touch. The brand was founded by two sisters, and female empowerment is an integral part of its DNA. The recently released Spring 2019 collection was inspired by Australia's coast and is equal parts dreamy and practical. Dôen has a slew of sweet ruffle blouses, pretty pastels, and cozy sweaters that will be making waves among fashion girls this spring.

Brands Like Reformation: Rouje

If you strive to embody the chic, relaxed vibe of French fashion, well Rouje does just that. Designed by French It-girl Jeanne Damas, Rouje reimagines classic Parisian pieces like wrap tops and flirty dresses with a bit of retro flair. The brand and Damas have been all over Instagram, and rightfully so as the pieces are photo-worthy. Similar to Reformation, Rouje’s printed jumpsuits and effortless denim nail classic fashion and make throwing together easy outfits a breeze.

Christy Dawn

Another sought after brand in the ethical fashion world, Christy Dawn has been nailing chic and sustainable bohemian fashion for a few years now. This eco-friendly brand uses deadstock fabric and is committed to ethical production methods, paying seamstresses fair wage and producing all clothings in Los Angeles. The cool-girl brand’s vintagey dresses feature dainty floral prints and bohemian paisleys, great for everyday or special occasions.

Sézane

Parisian brand Sézane is another great alternative if you love casual-cool staples with a French bent. After one of its cardigans accumulated a 30,000-person waitlist, Sézane has steadily gained buzz across the pond. Featuring effortlessly chic dresses, frilly tops, and cozy knitwear, the stylish brand makes luxe warm-weather pieces that will give your Reformation dresses a chance to breathe this Spring.

Brands Like Reformation: Staud

Staud was launched by Reformation’s former fashion director Sarah Staudinger, and is another Los Angeles-based line shaking things up in the contemporary space. You may know the name from one of its crowd-favorite bags: the PVC and faux-croc Shirley tote. But, aside from its Instagram-famous tote, Staud nails playful retro dressing like no one else.