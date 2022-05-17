Aside from resort runways scattered around the world (see Chanel in Monte Carlo and Louis Vuitton in San Diego), Afterpay Australian Fashion Week is the only formal show schedule for the Resort 2023 season. The Down Under extravaganza offers a unique spotlight for both emerging and established talent; it brings together the best of the industry in Sydney for a week of resort newness. And while beloved Aussie designers such as Dion Lee and Christopher Esber were not on this season’s schedule, their elevated ‘90s-esque influence was felt throughout many collections. One silhouette that stood out? The minimalist midi skirt.

With the resurgence of understated, basics-driven fashion has come a newfound appreciation for such a chic and effortless style. After all, in a time of fly-by-night Y2K grunge and early aughts Tik Tok trends, the timeless piece is sure to weather any fashion movement. But don’t just take my word for it: The classic column skirt has been seen on some of the best dressed women of the last several decades. Consider Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in an iconic Calvin Klein and Yohji Yamamoto look and Gwyneth Paltrow in her green Donna Karan set from the film Great Expectations. And designers such as Jil Sander, Calvin Klein, Alaia, and Prada cultivated this slinky yet sophisticated silhouette in their early 1990’s collections.

(+) Bec+Bridge Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Beare Park Matt Jelonek/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In the arguably over-saturated market of today, brands are making clear nods to simplicity while keeping modern updates in mind. Australian labels Beare Park, Bec + Bridge, and St.Agni included elevated ‘90s pieces throughout their resort 2023 collections. And beyond the catwalk, this trend is being spotted on street-style stars, influencers, and celebrities alike. Kendall Jenner recently sported a matching vest and ankle-length skirt while Emily Ratakowski took to the New York streets in a cropped tank top and bright midi skirt.

Although this look has a nostalgic air, you can easily update it with a little styling know-how. Pair these shapely skirts with a classic tank, a cardigan as a shirt, or a co-ord top to elevate for today. Ground the look with a strappy kitten heel, luxury flip flops, or over a pointy-toe boot.

(+) St. Agni Matt Jelonek/WireImage/Getty Images (+) St. Agni Matt Jelonek/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Yes, this piece transcends seasons making it a worthy addition to even the most curated capsule wardrobe. Below, we’ve shopped out a selection of these calf-grazing column skirts to add to your year-round closet.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.