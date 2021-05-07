Emily Ratajkowski’s Reformation Jeans Are The Anti-Minimalist Summer Staple

Ah, craftcore. The trend of obviously handmade garments rose astoundingly quickly to prominence last year thanks to Spring/Summer 2020 runways from designers like JW Anderson and Bottega Veneta, and then the later surge of at-home quarantine hobbies. The crafty craze encourages wearers to opt for willfully imperfect items instead of fully put-together looks, and it’s a refreshing celebration of anti-minimalist fashion. For those who’d appreciate a refresher on the kitschy trend, look to Bella Hadid and her crochet bucket hats or, most recently, Emily Ratajkowski’s Reformation doodle jeans.

Ratajkowski debuted her whimsical spin on the homey trend in an Instagram post shared on May 6, turning to fashion girl’s favorite retailer, Reformation for the ensemble. On top, EmRata donned the trendy brand’s cream-colored Hailey Bodysuit and tucked the one-piece into her pair of artistic Cynthia Doodle High Rise Straight Long Jeans. As for precisely what doodles were on Ratajkowski’s bottoms, you’ll notice colorful sketches of Mother Earth, bright strawberry vines, and environmentally-conscious lines of text (above a gray peaceful alien reads the statement, “There is no planet B.”). The natural imagery and sustainable message found on Ratajkowski’s pants align with Reformation’s greater eco-friendly cause, as the brand’s core values prioritize green fashion.

The remaining outfit details include a pair of Reebok’s Club C 85 Sneaker — which hardly comes as a surprise since she’s one of many celebrities who love the clean, white sneaker look — and a pair of skinny cat-eye sunnies. The kitschy fun doesn’t stop with just Ratajkowski’s look, however (brace yourself: incoming adorable baby content). The new mom shared another image that offered a close-up of her craftcore pants and also showed baby Sebastian’s coordinating onesie which featured a similar artsy print. She alluded to the matching mommy and me fashion moment with the caption, “Coordinated with my 👼”.

Luckily enough, achieving Ratajkowski and Sebastian’s doodled look doesn’t necessitate picking up a paintbrush and unleashing your inner DIY crafter. There are ample pre-crafted options to purchase if you’re drawn to the artistic look but never got around to fully exploring that hobby you adopted mid-pandemic. Below you’ll find Ratasjkowski’s exact jeans, as well as a few more fun options that give off the carefree vibes of a cool art teacher.

