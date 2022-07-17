In the last few years, there’s been a real uptick in demand for sleek and smoothing underpinnings from consumers. Moving away from the restrictive corsets and padded bras of the pin-up era, the styles people seek today are both comfortable and supportive. These two qualities are especially essential when you’re searching for proper shapewear to wear during wedding season. Whether it be a pair of sculpting shorts to wear underneath your wedding guest dress or a tummy-control bodysuit to style with your bridal gown, wedding-appropriate foundation pieces should work with your body and outfit not against it.

“I started Commando because I hated elastics, not only are they uncomfortable but they create unsightly lines that can ruin any outfit,” says Kerry O’Brien, Commando’s founder, designer, and CEO to TZR. “All of Commando’s classic offerings are elastic, trim-free, and have a raw-cut finish, which means they’ll lay flat against the body, so there are no visible panty lines.”

When it comes to searching for shapewear (which, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc, is an industry is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2028) to wear underneath your outfit at ceremonies and receptions, take into account the garment you’re wearing first. “For body hugging [dress] styles, it is best to wear our HW thong or brief. For plunging necklines, opt for an open bust tank or slip [like that from Yummie],” says Alicia Burns, Yummie’s VP design and merchandising expert. Meanwhile, O’Brien is seeing brides gravitating towards specific pieces to wear underneath their wedding day looks.

“Our Classic Control Thong is a bride favorite, as well as Classic Control Short. Made out of our patented Microfiber and finished with raw-cut edges, these styles give you that perfect amount of smoothing and look invisible under the silkiest of dresses,” she says. “As brides continue to embrace the sheer trends, too, styles such as our Classic Control Brief provide the coverage needed without sacrificing any of the style.”

Since shapewear fits differently on everyone — TZR editors can attest to this — the best way to find what works for you is to simply try the item on. Though, both O’Brien and Burns share additional tips on finding that perfect fit. “You want to make sure that you are in the right size, do not think that going down a size will make you look slimmer,” Burns cautions. “It will in fact have the opposite effect and instead of smoothing it will cause bulging and discomfort. Also, [for those who have a shorter torso], look for more mid-waist than high-waist products.”

Similarly, O’Brien says: “If you’re thinking, ‘I can’t wait to take this off,’ you are wearing the wrong shapewear. [Commando’s] shapewear [for example] gives you a little hug that loves your body and does not change it.”

With all these tips and tricks in mind, you’re now properly armed with enough knowledge to pick up a new style or two. Ahead, find several highly-rated and popular products from Amazon that you’ll want to incorporate into your next wedding outfit.

“My Commando Classic Control Shorts are the first thing I pack for any wedding!” O’Brien shares. “Everyone should have a trusty Control Short in their wedding wardrobe rotation. Ours have an incredible smoothing effect plus light-to-medium compression so you’ll be able to move at ease all day long. No corset feeling here!” She also emphasizes that you can easily turn the black or mocha-colored shorts into a chic travel look by styling it with a sleek tank top, oversized button-down, and blazer.

“For the summer months, a lighter and more breathable fabric is the best [to wear with your outfit], like our Comfortably Curved Ultra-Light and Cotton bottom collections,” says Burns. This Yummie thong has a compression level of two, meaning it’s great for everyday shaping.

The high-waisted shorts has over 25.6k reviews and a four out of five star rating from Amazon customers. One shopper wrote, “I ordered these to wear under my dress for my best friend’s wedding. I am 5’5 and 220 pounds. I ordered a XL to XXL and it was a little big, but it still worked for me. Pretty happy with them and they didn’t show through what I was wearing. The fabric was pretty durable as well.” Meanwhile, another customer said: “I really like this shaper. Much superior in fabric and fit to others that I have tried, and I had no trouble with it rolling down. I am glad I sized up, because after washing and drying once, it shrunk and now fits just right.”

For a waist-slimming body shaper, try this bodysuit from FeelinGirl. The seamless style provides moderate compression and will smooth out any belly bulges and bumps. Additionally, this is very important for anyone with a small bladder: the shapewear has an open crotch design so you can use the restroom comfortably, without shedding all your clothes.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, “I purchased this to wear underneath a formfitting dress. I wanted a one-piece that would not require a bra ... this bodysuit is perfect because it does support the breast, smooth out back cleavage (LOL), and it lifts the butt, and with all this going on, it feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it to control bloating at night.”

Fans of Commando will want to add this pair of Control Briefs into their shapewear collection. They provide light to moderate compression and are designed with a breathable, raw-cut European fabric for a smoothing finish.

For those with a bit more curves, opt for FeelinGirls’ Plus-Size Tummy Control Body Shaper. (The sizes run from XS to 6X-Large.) The bodysuit has a restroom-friendly zipper crotch design and open bust style, which allows you to wear your own bra with the piece. The general consensus with Amazon reviewers is that this one-piece is better suited for those with a long torso.

Spanx needs no introduction, but if you’re new to the shapewear game, you might want to test out its popular Higher Power Panties. According to several Amazon reviewers, the breathable material is thin like pantyhose and works to smooth out bumps around the stomach area. However, some customers have found that the bottoms don’t look good under formfitting clothes and the fabric can dig into your thighs overtime.

Hioffer’s high-waisted bodysuit provides shaping around the mid section, back and buttocks area, and back support through firm compression. One Amazon shopper said: “I’ve tried so many shapewear and this is by far the best ever! I wear this one when I’m wearing tighter dresses or bodysuits and want my waist snatched. This gave me a flat stomach and hugged my curves in all the right places. It was comfortable enough to wear all night long without feeling suffocated or restricted.”

Despite this shapewear being a one-piece, reviewers found that it was very easy to get on. The material is soft, lightweight, and comfortable. Additionally, this styles well under more formfitting dresses. For those who are looking for super compression, to the point of it being almost uncomfortable, however, this item isn’t for you as it provides more of a gentle hug.

If your wedding day outfit allows for a lightweight compression slip, purchase this one from Commando. According to O’Brien, “the Two-Faced Tech Control Full Slip is lined with cotton, so it doesn’t ride up, while the outside is finished in Commando’s patented microfiber, giving you that smooth finish that lets your dress drape the way it is intended to.” While reviewers say this slip doesn’t completely “eliminate all the lumps and bumps,” it does “smooth over them and is so comfortable.” You may also find that you can skip wearing a bra in this slip — a major bonus in the comfort category.