With a new season on the horizon, there tends to be an urge to want to invest in an entirely overhauled wardrobe. Thankfully, sometimes it just takes the addition of a hero accessory or two to remind us that we do in fact have the foundations pinned down, and all that is actually needed is a fresh styling approach.

Enter: the long, lean necklace. Spotted in abundance on the Fall/Winter 2025 runways at the likes of Ralph Lauren, Chloé, Michael Kors, Kallmeyer, and Gucci, eye-catching pendants on chains and minimalist cords added oomph to everything from turtle necks and office-ready tailoring to bohemian blouses and lace slip dresses.

Unlike a choker, collar, or charm necklace, a piece that hits underneath the sternum has a more relaxed, nonchalant edge. And whether you opt for abstract (sculptural silver or gold shapes or ceramic beads) or vintage-inspired (tassels, gemstones, or retro motifs) its ability to add interest to an outfit is unmatched.

Scroll on to see what’s calling my name as I get ready to dust down my fall favorites.

Massimo Dutti Leaf Cord Necklace $100 See On Massimo Dutti There’s no shortage of cord necklaces on the market, but this leaf-shaped pendant necklace from the Spanish retailer stands out thanks to its chunkier silk rope.

Le Sundial Trinity Necklace $480 See On Le Sundial Sleek and refined, this jet black tassel-adorned bead pendant will add interest to everything from suiting to high-neck dresses.

Julietta Eze Necklace $275 See On Julietta Shells aren’t just for summer, thanks to the juxtaposition of weighty, braided black cord on this fan favorite necklace by Julietta.

Hunting Season Tagua and Leather Necklace $275 See On Net-a-Porter In music to the ears of those who love the adornment on Hunting Season handbags, the brand has made a foray into jewelry that’s both pared-back and polished.

Chan Luu Calla Lily Cord Necklace $275 See On Chan Luu Chan Luu has had a viral season, thanks to the collective obsession with charms and toe rings. This timeless handmade flower-shaped silver and fresh water pearl pendant on a satin cord shows what the brand has been perfecting over the last 30 years.

Free People ALV Stone on Suede Necklace $43 See On Free People For an option that costs less than a week’s worth of Matcha lattes, consider Free People’s souvenir-style oval tiger eye on a chocolate-hued cord. It’s sure to go perfectly with the monochromatic brown and burgundy looks you’re likely already planning for fall.

Banana Republic O-ring Sculpted Medallion Necklace $100 See On Banana Republic No outfit — from jeans and a t-shirt to a simple black suit — could ever look boring with the addition of this striking silver number. A hard-working wardrobe staple, if there ever was.