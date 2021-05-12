This Wedding Guest Dress Has Been Saved To Over 10,000 Wishlists

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and practice your Electric Slide choreography. COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and in-person weddings, which all but came to a halt during the pandemic, are once again starting to fill up social calendars. For those who marked yes to attending a ceremony, you’ll need to find a wedding guest dress for the occasion. LYST, a global fashion search platform, has you covered on that end. The company released its 2021 wedding report on May 12 and the extensive findings include everything, like an analysis of the matching couple face mask trend and data on a particular Reformation dress, which happens to be one of the most sought-after wedding guest looks on the market.

LYST revealed Reformation’s Ingrid dress, specifically in the deep emerald and dusty celadon colors, has been saved to over 10,000 wishlists (!!) since the start of the year. In the bridal report, the London-based fashion platform confirmed that the It brand (Emily Ratajkowski loves Reformation’s doodle pants while Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of the sustainable retailer’s newsprint jeans) has consistently remained a go-to for wedding guests. As for the reasoning behind the Ingrid dress’ popularity, LYST points to the increase of searches for green hues, which experienced a 69 percent quarter-on-quarter increase since March 2021. Emerald green, after all, is a leading color trend right now, so it’s no surprise everyone wants this shade in their outfits. And naturally, after a year of sitting on the couch with no plans in sight, you’ll be more than happy to slip into some fancy, party-ready dresses.

The Most Popular Wedding Guest Dress: Reformation’s Ingrid Dress

For non-wedding guests aka the brides or bridal crew, you can parse through some other information from the report for style inspiration. According to LYST, people are searching for mini bridal dresses, embellished pants, and rhinestone heels. “Following a year of uncertainty and canceled plans, we predict a significant shift towards party wear and maximalism as brides, grooms, and guests will be making the most of being able to finally celebrate big life moments in person,” said LYST’s Content Lead, Morgane Le Caer in a statement. “It’s becoming clear that if 2020 was the year of the Zoom wedding, 2021 will be the year that's bringing the after-party back.”

Other notable mentions from the wedding report include documented preferences amongst grooms for Thom Browne’s wedding skirts (LYST credits Dan Levy’s pleated number from the Schitt’s Creek’s finale for the uptick in the androgynous style). The Canadian comedy series isn’t the only TV show that’s had a huge impact on 2021’s wedding trends. Regency era-inspired dresses and accessories are also trending thanks to Netflix’s Bridgerton series. If you’d like more info on the highlighted bridal trends, head over to lyst.com to view the full comprehensive guide. Otherwise, if you’re already itching to shop, scroll ahead to find the exact Reformation dress to shop, as well as other wedding guest dress options that reference LYST’s leading trends like maximalist dressing and bold color palettes.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.