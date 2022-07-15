Katie Holmes’ Versatile Reformation Sandals Are Perfect For Day & Night Wear

Reformation became popular with celebs and fashion girls thanks, in large part, to its dresses that tout an eco-friendly mission and that look cute. Over the years, as the brand expanded categories, footwear became one of its most sought-after products. And as of late, celebrities, too, are taking note of its versatile selections. For example, take Katie Holmes’ Reformation sandals, which she wore to attend a boutique opening event earlier this week. The shoes featured a two-tone design and perfectly coordinated with Holmes’ neutral-colored outfit. Plus, the thong style design gave her shoes a casual yet elegant feel.

Earlier this week, Holmes attended the opening of a new Christian Siriano boutique, The Collective West, in Westport, Connecticut. (Much like Siriano’s New York City store, The Curated NYC, the shop is expected to carry clothing, accessories, furniture, and art personally curated by the designer.) For the occasion, Holmes wore a Christian Siriano frock: a white button-down shirtdress with ruffled sleeves and a waist-cinching belt. On her feet, one could spot the aforementioned Reformation sandals — the two-tone Selene kitten heel style with a sleek square toe and a black wrap-around ankle strap. To complete the look, Holmes toted another Christian Siriano piece — a sleek black Triangle handbag.

Although Holmes wore Reformation items before (fans will note that she has an apparent penchant for the brand’s wide-leg trouser jeans), this was seemingly the first time she dabbled in the label’s footwear offerings. She’s not the only Hollywood star to have rocked shoes from Ref, though. For one, Selena Gomez has a soft spot for the brand’s black Nylah boots, which are also Hailey Bieber-approved. Then, there’s Emily Ratajkowski, who was way ahead of the trend curve and sported a pair of black sandals from Reformation while visiting Paris in June 2019. Lastly, Emma Roberts loves the brand’s heel-less styles and owns at least four pairs of Reformation flats, slides, and sneakers.

Unfortunately, Holmes’ exact heels are sold out, but they do have a waitlist, which you should add yourself to ASAP. While you’re waiting for the shoe to restock, go ahead and snag the all-black version of her Selene sandal, as well as similar styles from brands like Yvonne Koné and Miista, ahead.

