After 20 years, $50 million in joint real estate, thousands of headlines, and 14 carats (split over two rings), Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony surrounded by friends and family. Though details about the big day are still emerging, the early photos shared make it clear: Lopez’s smile is palpably joyful and more than a little content. But remember, this is J.Lo — the love and romance come first, of course, but the glam isn’t far behind. Jennifer Lopez’s wedding hair and makeup were as sophisticated and timeless as all the best bridal looks are, but with a tastefully coquettish twist perfect for a popstar of her stature. Paired with her sweet, simple sleeveless wedding dress (although she changed into a more extravagant Zuhair Murad gown later), she’s as flawless as the glacier of a diamond perched on her left hand.

On this most major of occasions, Lopez naturally turned to her tried-and-true beauty team for an infallible, completely her look. Chris Appleton, longtime stylist to Lopez, created the fairytale-worthy pulled-back curls, while manicurist Tom Bachik gave her shiny, sandy-nude nails. Interestingly enough, Instagram tags don’t make it immediately clear which makeup artist is responsible for Lopez’s soft brown smoky eye, but chances are that’s courtesy of a celebrity favorite go-to as well.

The best part about Lopez’s entire bridal look is how true she stayed to her own favorite signatures, styles, and colors, albeit with a girlish, demure twist. Take her full, glossy curls, for example, dyed a wildly flattering shade of warm chestnut — the hairstyle is very similar to the ultra-voluminous, ultra-glam look she wore for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but the brushed-out softness and pulled-back top half make it much more sweetheart than rockstar. Plus, the clipped-back half made for an ideal spot to secure her veil combs (that’s why half-up looks are so popular for weddings in general).

Makeup-wise, Lopez didn’t have to abandon any of her trademark opulence either. She’s long been a fan of sultry, bronzey eyes matched up against a more restrained lip, a pairing she remixed for the wedding by concentrating all the glow on her brow bone, cheeks, lips, and nose. The glossy lip choice, too, adds plenty of ingenue appeal.

With every new bit of information about the nuptials, Lopez and Affleck’s decades-long romance feels more and more like a real-life movie — right down to the leading lady’s jaw-dropping wedding look in the love-conquerers-all finale scene.