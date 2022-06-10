Leave it to Britney Spears to shake up the work week with a surprise Thursday wedding celebration. The pop icon and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari finally tied the knot with an intimate yet star-studded ceremony at their home in Los Angeles. She kept things classic with a sleek, off-the-shoulder Versace gown and a simple hairstyle with her dramatic veil secured at the crown of her head. Britney Spears’ wedding makeup was quintessentially bridal, with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, a neutral eye look, and a nude-pink lip.

Her bridal glam was a collaboration between the star and Charlotte Tilbury, carried out by Charlotte’s niece and celebrity makeup artist Sofia Tilbury.

“Darlings, I was SO thrilled and honoured to be asked to design Britney’s bridal beauty look!” Charlotte Tilbury said in a press release. “Britney is the QUEEN OF POP and an ICON of our time who has inspired and empowered us all with her joy and positive energy. She’s such a NATURAL BEAUTY and has the most mesmerising big, brown eyes! We wanted to create a TIMELESS, GLOWING look that complemented and enhanced all four of her custom Versace gowns, designed by my talented friend, Donatella.”

As for the inspiration behind the glam, Tilbury said: “We created a GLOWY, DREAMY, flattering day-to-night look that worked with her dress changes – starting with beautifully radiant skin, adding a soft smokey eye, peachy, glowing cheeks, and of course, the perfect nude-pink bridal lip!”

Sofia Tilbury added: “Her bridal beauty look was all about healthy, glowing, lit-from-within skin and her signature bronzed smokey eye, very soft contour, and a gorgeous pillowy-pink lip.”

Of course, Spears wore a full face of Charlotte Tilbury products (skin care included), some of which you’ll surely recognize as cult favorites. The lineup featured TikTok’s favorite contour product, the Hollywood Contour Wand, as well as the new Beautiful Skin Bronzer and several picks from the brand’s iconic Pillow Talk Collection.

Whether or not you’re a bride-to-be, there’s no denying Spears’ wedding makeup is worth saving to your Pinterest board.

Ahead, check out the full product lineup and stock up on some summer beauty essentials.

