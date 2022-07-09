(Shopping)

To Upgrade Your Summer Wardrobe, Shop Zara’s Sale ASAP

These deals are unbeatable.

By Valerie Stepanova
Trendy clothes from Zara's summer sale.

When you’re looking for affordable, trend-forward fashion pieces, Zara is the place to shop. Naturally, every time the retailer releases a new collection, fashion lovers all around nearly lose it — and even more so, when they discover those items finally make it to the sale section. If you’re currently in the market for trendy clothes, Zara’s sale will have you covered for the summer 2022 season and beyond. Thankfully, summer is far from being over so you can scoop up a few more cutout swimsuits and breezy dresses.

The sale officially kicked off on June 23, but there are still plenty of pieces that are up for taking. To start, take a look at the rhinestone-adorned vinyl mules ($80), which tap into the celeb-beloved PVC shoe trend. If you happen to be looking for a trendy white tank, this halter-neck style ($13) from the retailer’s recent collaboration with Good American is already on sale. (You’ll want to add it to your virtual checkout cart ASAP before it sells out.) Lastly, for the ultimate steal, this swirl-print jacquard top currently retails for as little as $8 and is still in stock. (Should you want to complete the look, you can snag a pair of matching swirly print pants, too.)

A sale of this size, however, can be overwhelming. To cut down on your browsing time, shop TZR’s top picks from Zara’s discount event below. Make sure to bookmark this post, too, as it will be updated with fresh items if pieces quickly sell out.

Zara
Rhinestone Heeled Vinyl Mules
$119
$80
According to stars like Jennifer Lopez and Dakota Johnson, PVC shoes are in this season. You can copy their look at a fraction of the price with these rhinestone-bedazzled mules.
Zara
Good American Halter Top in White
$36
$13
ICYMI, basic white tank tops received runway endorsements from labels like Bottega Veneta and Prada. This halter-neck number from the Good American x Zara collab will help you master the trend without breaking the bank.
Zara
Ruffled Shoulder Bag
$60
$26
Handbags with unusual textures are all the rage right now, and with good reason. Try out the trend with this $26 ruffle-embellished bag.
Zara
Linen Blend Ruffled Printed Skirt
$90
$23
To master the burgeoning maxi skirt trend, grab this flamboyant option from Zara and pair it with your favorite neutral-hued top. Alternatively, you can team it with this matching top for a coordinated look.
Zara
Crochet Pants
$70
$36
Surprise, surprise — crochet is having a moment again this summer. Tap into the unwavering trend with these breezy high-waisted pants from Zara.
Zara
Ruched Slip Dress
$46
$18
TikTok aficionados know that Zara’s slip dresses are must-have staples. This pink number offers a close alternative to the original, sold-out style that went viral on social media.