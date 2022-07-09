When you’re looking for affordable, trend-forward fashion pieces, Zara is the place to shop. Naturally, every time the retailer releases a new collection, fashion lovers all around nearly lose it — and even more so, when they discover those items finally make it to the sale section. If you’re currently in the market for trendy clothes, Zara’s sale will have you covered for the summer 2022 season and beyond. Thankfully, summer is far from being over so you can scoop up a few more cutout swimsuits and breezy dresses.

The sale officially kicked off on June 23, but there are still plenty of pieces that are up for taking. To start, take a look at the rhinestone-adorned vinyl mules ($80), which tap into the celeb-beloved PVC shoe trend. If you happen to be looking for a trendy white tank, this halter-neck style ($13) from the retailer’s recent collaboration with Good American is already on sale. (You’ll want to add it to your virtual checkout cart ASAP before it sells out.) Lastly, for the ultimate steal, this swirl-print jacquard top currently retails for as little as $8 and is still in stock. (Should you want to complete the look, you can snag a pair of matching swirly print pants, too.)

A sale of this size, however, can be overwhelming. To cut down on your browsing time, shop TZR’s top picks from Zara’s discount event below. Make sure to bookmark this post, too, as it will be updated with fresh items if pieces quickly sell out.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.