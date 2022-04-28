Whether your style leans maximalist or minimalist, fashion lovers can all agree that Zara is your one-stop shop for continuously refreshed, on-trend items. The retailer offers everything needed to complete your spring/summer wardrobe, from cutout tops and bold color maxi dresses to easy-to-throw-on basics that work for your day-to-day. The brand’s popularity is tied to its ability to give shoppers what they’re looking for exactly when they’re looking for it. Ahead of summer, Zara wants to help its fans tap into the ultimate capsule wardrobe. In order to do this, Zara collaborated with Good American to release the essentials — think t-shirts, tank tops, and, of course, denim.

The 11-piece lineup features a wide array of jean styles such as the high-rise skinny, ‘90s relax bottoms, and the classic bootcut. According to a press release, all bottoms are made with Good American’s “gap-proof waistbands and sculpting fabrics,” ensuring that pieces keep their shape even with repeated wear. Alongside the assortment of jeans, you can also find other staples such as a classic denim shirt, a denim shacket, and a versatile jumpsuit. This is also the first time that Zara and Good American have partnered together, which makes this debut collection even more exciting.

As part of both brands’ missions to make the clothing accessible, the items are available in sizes 00 to 30 and are priced from $35.90 to $99.90. The garments also reflect the two brand’s attempts to keep sustainability at the top of mind as recycled cotton and TENCEL fibers were used in the collection. (The latter is created when wood pulp is dissolved in a chemical solvent, then pushed through an extruder to form fibers.) In line with Good American’s promise to increase representation in fashion, the campaign for this collaboration features a cast of the leading curve models and notable faces such as Precious Lee, Devyn Garcia, Georgia Palmer, Quannah Chasinghorse, Luca Biggs, Eden Joi, and Kayako Higuchi.

The full collection comes out on May 5, but until then get your first glimpse at the highly-anticipated collaboration ahead. Then, bookmark this post and check back as TZR will add in pieces for you to shop once the items are available.

