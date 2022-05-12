The latest dress to break the internet? The fashion influencers of TikTok are officially obsessed with this Zara pink satin dress. The cult-favorite frock features a midi silhouette, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a partially open back, making it perfect to wear all summer long. The only catch? It’s nearly impossible to snag right now.

Marina Rough (@inchargeofoutfits), creator behind one of the first viral videos about the dress with nearly 200k likes, calls it “the most perfect pink dress.” Well, it might just be based on the reviews and comments on social media. From that video, other users have flocked to Zara’s website to purchase this dress and the result has left it sold out in nearly every size.

The craze over the bubblegum-colored slip can further be explained by the vibrant pink looks worn by celebrities like Billy Porter, Saweetie, and Tinashe at the 2022 Met Gala and Grammy Awards. And thus, a pretty-in-pink trend was born.

Don’t want to wait for a restock of the Zara pink satin dress? Not all hope is lost. I found some dupes so you can get a jump on the trend while it’s hot. Below, see and shop pink satiny slip dresses for spring/summer 2022.

