Not to state the obvious, but there’s a lot that goes into shopping for an engagement ring. After deciding on a budget, one must then consider other factors such as a particular vibe (like a classic versus untraditional sparkler, for instance), specific diamond shape, and so forth. With that in mind, perhaps you’re currently in need of a little guidance. One place to start the process? By familiarizing yourself with the 2025 engagement ring trends. You’ll be pleased to hear that the new crop of sought-after styles is a breath of fresh air.

In addition to, of course, reading this article, namesake jewelry designer Ashley Zhang recommends scrolling through your preferred social media channels, whether that’s Instagram, TikTok, or Pinterest, and saving any photos of rings that pique your interest. “After saving some images, you might notice there are a few clearer directions of styles that you like,” she tells TZR. “I also suggest going to any local stores or even trying on your friend’s rings just to see what cuts and diamond sizes you like, even if the style isn’t exactly what you’re looking for,” Zhang adds. Your personal style should be taken into consideration, too, notes Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lali, the founders of Jemma Wynne. “Think about the jewelry you naturally gravitate toward and what makes you feel most like yourself — your engagement ring should be a reflection of that,” the design duo shares.

Now that you have some helpful shopping tips, read up on the 2025 engagement ring trends, below.

Antique Styles

Those with a soft spot for vintage jewelry will be drawn to antique engagement rings. “Free from the environmental toll of mining, these stones are not only gentler on the planet but rich in character,” says Eliza Walter, the founder of Lylie Jewellery. “Antique cuts — including old European, old mine, and cushion — are hand-faceted, giving them a softer sparkle and a sense of old-world romance.”

East-West Settings

Zendaya put east-west engagement rings on the map when she debuted her stunning Jessica McCormack creation earlier this year at the 2025 Golden Globes. As such, namesake jewelry designer Rachel Boston says many clients are requesting the style. “This is when stones are set horizontally across the band rather than vertically across the band rather than vertically,” the expert explains. Anubh Shah, founder of With Clarity, is also seeing the look pick up visibility. “It’s a unique twist that takes a simpler, classic or elegant, quiet luxury type of engagement ring and gives it a sense of personalization,” she says.

Lab-Grown Diamonds

“Lab-grown diamonds now represent almost 60% of all engagement ring purchases, up from 45% in 2024,” emphasizes Shah. According to the pro, they are ethically sourced, environmentally friendly, and offer better value for the same look as your average diamond. “They allow you to focus on the design and sentiment as opposed to the cost,” she adds.

Sculptural Shapes

Seeking something unique and unexpected? Perhaps a sculptural silhouette will be right up your alley. “Sculptural rings are breaking free from tradition, trading classic solitaires for bold, gravity-defying forms that make a statement all on their own,” Kegan Fisher, co-founder of Frank Darling, tells TZR. Think of these creations as wearable pieces of art.

Warm Tones

Boston says warm-toned diamonds, which have a slight yellow tint, are having a quiet renaissance.“The stones provide a softer alternative to classic white diamonds while giving a unique feel,” the jewelry designer explains. “They pair beautifully with yellow gold and feel especially right for those drawn to understated elegance.”