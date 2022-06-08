If there’s an actor who doesn’t shy away from bold color in any event, it’s Tracee Ellis Ross. She’s known for wearing all the colors in the rainbow, whether she’s in a dress on the red carpet or in a suit while posing for a photo in her lush backyard. To stay true to her personal style, the actor wore a bright yellow dress with a pair of timeless slingbacks to a special screening for her hit TV show Black-ish at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on June 6. Ross’ PVC heels at the Black-ish event certainly made a statement as she made her photo rounds.

Her stylist, Karla Welch, selected the translucent, pointed-toe slingback pumps from luxury footwear label Gianvito Rossi and further accessorized Ross’ look with chunky gold hoop earrings from Berlin-based jewelry brand Uncommon Matters. Speaking of — her shoes, including the PVC portion, were tinted to rose gold. The choice confirms the notion that translucent heels, particularly in this flattering hue, are making a comeback from the pre-2020 era.

Footwear aside, the actor wore a sunny yellow viscose drawstring jersey dress from Proenza Schouler’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway collection. It featured a drop waist with ruching details from the shoulders to the high hips, as well as long dramatic ties that fell past her shoulders. Ross shared a behind-the-scenes look at her breathtaking outfit on Instagram, in her signature hand-over-head pose.

“Mellow yellow for @blackishabc’s FYC event! #blackish,” she captioned the post. The event — a campaign to put Black-ish forth for an Emmy — came nearly two months after the last-ever episode of the TV series, which lasted a total of eight years and saw Ross as a lead character alongside Anthony Anderson.

Beauty-wise, Ross’ look was also pared-back. She wore her hair in a slick ponytail and kept her makeup as natural as possible with lightly lined eyes and soft pink lips. Essentially, she looked as effortlessly chic and radiant as one could be for such an event. Oh, the power of warm and metallic hues!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While Ross’ dress isn’t available for purchase just yet, there are a number of similar options to shop, including one from Proenza Schouler’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which you can find ahead. Pair your frock of choice with her exact earrings and shoes to get that same warm glow.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.